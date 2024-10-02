Deadliest Catch: Captain Keith Colburn’s health update after cardiac scare at sea

In the latest episode of Deadliest Catch, Captain Keith Colburn experienced a frightening cardiac event while at sea aboard the F/V Wizard.

The medical emergency occurred during an argument between Keith and his brother Monte over a navigational decision that led to a significant financial loss.

The high-stakes confrontation took a dramatic turn when Keith collapsed in the wheelhouse, rendering him unresponsive.

Monte, who serves as co-captain, quickly took charge, racing to get the Wizard to the nearest airstrip for a medevac.

The crew had to navigate treacherous conditions near Saint Paul, a notoriously dangerous port, adding further tension to the already urgent situation.

However, fans were not impressed with Monte’s reaction to his brother’s health scare during the episode.

Fans criticize Monte’s response to Keith Colburn’s cardiac event

Following the latest Deadliest Catch episode, Monte Colburn has faced criticism from viewers over handling his brother Keith Colburn’s medical emergency at sea.

Fans expressed frustration with Monte’s delayed response, particularly his decision to wait several hours before seeking emergency medical help, despite Keith displaying serious symptoms of a cardiac event.

One viewer on Reddit voiced their outrage, saying, “You don’t need medical training to know when someone has those symptoms—MINUTES MATTER, let alone HOURS!” Many echoed the sentiment, feeling Monte’s hesitation to call the Coast Guard immediately worsened the situation.

Criticism also focused on his repeated questioning of Keith’s condition, with viewers finding it troubling that Monte asked, “Are you okay bro?” even after Keith collapsed and was making alarming noises.

Another fan pointed out that Monte seemed to take his time retrieving nitroglycerin and medication, which they found shocking given the urgency. “Those brothers are really somethin’ else, and not in a good way,” a fan remarked, highlighting a sense of disbelief at Monte’s apparent lack of urgency.

As Monte’s handling of the situation is scrutinized, many wonder whether quicker action could have changed the course of events during this life-threatening moment.

Captain Keith Colburn’s health issues

Fortunately, Keith’s condition was stabilized, and recent updates indicate that he is recovering well from the incident​.

Keith Colburn’s health scare follows a history of medical challenges, including a serious bacterial infection in 2018 and an umbilical hernia in a previous season.

These repeated health scares have added to the physical and emotional toll of his career, highlighting the dangers of crabbing in one of the harshest environments on Earth​.

Despite his fiery temperament and reputation for overcoming adversity, his health continues to be a major concern for his crew and show fans.

Deadliest Catch episodes air Tuesdays at 8/7c on the Discovery Channel.

