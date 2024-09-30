Deadliest Catch salaries revealed: Here’s how much captains and deckhands earn

The cast of Deadliest Catch isn’t just battling the fierce waters of the Bering Sea.

They also earn hefty paychecks for their work on the dangerous frontlines of Alaska’s commercial fishing industry.

As the show’s 20th season captivates viewers with high-stakes adventures, many fans are curious about what the stars do to risk their lives for these massive crab hauls.

The most recent season of Deadliest Catch saw captains and their crews facing increasingly difficult conditions as crab populations declined, leading to smaller quotas.

In addition, climate change played a significant role, causing shifts in the crab migration patterns, which made finding viable fishing grounds even harder.

Viewers also witnessed heightened tensions among crews due to the intense competition for a dwindling resource, which added to the emotional and physical strain.

Deadliest Catch captains can earn six figures to millions

The earnings on Deadliest Catch vary widely, depending on the individual’s role on the ship.

The financial rewards can be substantial for captains. In an interview with Fox Business, Jake Anderson, one of the show’s long-time captains, revealed that he once made over $2.5 million in just 11 days of fishing​ .

This is far from the norm for all captains, but it demonstrates the industry’s potential for high earnings.

On average, Deadliest Catch captains make between $150,000 and $200,000 per season, but this is only part of their income. Many captains, such as Sig Hansen, also earn between $25,000 and $50,000 per episode of the show​.

For an entire season of 20 episodes, this can easily push their annual earnings past $1 million. Sig Hansen, the captain of the F/V Northwestern, is reportedly worth around $4 million​.

Deckhands can also make respectable wages

Deckhands also take home significant paychecks while earning less than the captains.

According to Collider, deckhands typically earn between $15,000 and $50,000 for a few months of work, depending on their experience and the success of the fishing season​.

Some may opt for a daily rate, earning around $50 to $100, though most work on a percentage share of the catch, which can result in much higher pay if the season is successful​.

Although these numbers are enticing, fishing remains a risky occupation. The profession has one of the highest fatality rates in the U.S., with unpredictable weather, dangerous seas, and heavy machinery adding to the peril. However, the financial rewards keep many returning, even with the challenges​.

Beyond their earnings from crabbing, the cast members also make money through appearances and spin-off shows. For example, David Lethin of the F/V Aleutian Ballad was reportedly paid $10,000 for allowing his boat and crew to be filmed during the 2005 crab season​.

Additional revenues from being part of the Deadliest Catch brand have allowed many of the show’s stars to build significant wealth.

In summary, while the deckhands and captains of Deadliest Catch face daunting risks, the potential for substantial financial reward is clear.

With captains like Sig Hansen and Jake Anderson earning millions over their careers and even deckhands taking home sizeable paychecks, it’s no wonder that the allure of crabbing continues to draw fishermen into the treacherous waters of the Bering Sea.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Discovery.