David Trimble received ‘death threat letters’ from MAFS fans

Married at First Sight viewers were outraged when the cheating scandal between Madison Myers and David Trimble played out in Season 18.

However, some fans of the show have taken things too far.

It’s not surprising that the cheating spouses got backlash over their behavior, but death threats are crossing a line.

David spoke out in a recent interview and issued a reminder that they are human and make mistakes.

He confessed that some of the comments about him and Madison have been hurtful and that they have even received letters from people threatening their lives.

Despite the naysayers, Madison and David’s relationship is still going strong a year after filming the show, and the backlash is slowly subsiding.

David Trimble received ‘death threat letters’ from angry MAFS viewers

David was a guest on the Regular Guys Random Thoughts Podcast and dished about the backlash from viewers.

The MAFS star said he and Madison discussed that before the show aired, and he told her that people would have opinions about their relationship.

“They’re going to try to poke you to rile you up,” reasoned David. “I wish people would realize that we are human.”

David confessed that he and Madison can laugh about it today, but that wasn’t always the case.

“There are some things that are said that can catch you off guard and make you think, ‘Am I really that bad of a person?'” he confessed.

The 36-year-old said the entire cast got heat from social media viewers.

However, while he understands that they signed up for the show and what they were getting into, some people have taken things too far.

“I get it; it’s reality TV. We did know what we signed up for,” shared David. “We’ve gotten death threat letters. So, it’s like, Wow.”

David says he likes Madison more than she likes him

During the podcast interview, David gushed about his romance with Madison, bluntly admitting that he likes her more than she likes him.

“It’s me; I said that from the beginning; I ain’t got no shame in it,” confessed David when asked who had stronger feelings. “Like I said, I know what I want; I know she’s got it.”

David, who has since moved in with Madison, shared more insight into their relationship, noting that it’s been a breeze.

“It is easy as a man to have this woman in my life and want to come home to,” said the MAFS star. “I never want to change her; she doesn’t want to change me, and that’s the person that I need in my life and that I have.”

Check out David Trimble’s interview below.

Married at First Sight is on hiatus.