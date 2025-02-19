MAFS’ David Trimble shows support for Madison amid backlash

David Trimble has been getting dragged on social media for cheating on his wife with Madison Myers.

However, he’s sticking by her side as they face the repercussions of their actions.

The Married at First Sight Season 18 groom appears unphased by the backlash as he continues to promote the show on his social media page.

However, Madison might be taking the negative comments hard behind the scenes.

Not only is she getting blasted by viewers, but her castmates have seemingly iced her out over the scandal.

David took to his Instagram Story to cheer up his new girl, even tagging her in the post.

The songs he chose for the snaps let her know that they’re in it together.

MAFS’ David Trimble shows support for Madison Myers on social media

David and Madison are sticking together like glue as the rest of the world continues to drag them online.

The MAFS star shared a screenshot from the latest episode featuring himself and Madison and tagged her in the post with a few shocked-face emojis.

He was seemingly sending a message to his new girl, adding the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” to the Instagram Story.

The popular Randy Newman hit, and the theme song for the Toy Story franchise rings true to David and Madison’s current situation.

“You’ve got troubles; I got em too. There isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for you,” the lyrics read.

David then shared a solo shot of himself from the episode with another telling song.

The 38-year-old is proving that he’s unbothered by the hoopla surrounding his love life, adding the song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” to the post.

What’s going on between Madison and her castmates?

Madison said it herself in a previous episode; she didn’t join the show to make friends.

After her messy affair with David, it’s doubtful the 28-year-old has anyone left on her side.

There’s no way there could be any friendship between her and Michelle Tomblin after the inappropriate relationship with her husband.

However, the other women are seemingly done with Madison after calling out her grimy behavior during a tense conversation in Episode 16.

Monsters and Critics shared a post of a girl’s night out to celebrate Camille Parsons’s birthday, and all the Season 18 brides were in attendance except for Madison.

The women formed a close bond while filming the eight-week experiment a year ago and have maintained a friendship since the show ended.

However, Madison has burned those bridges, and now there’s no going back.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.