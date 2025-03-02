David Toborowsky asks for advice as Annie Suwan’s due date approaches

David Toborowsky asked his social media followers for some advice as his wife Annie Suwan is days away from giving birth.

90 Day Fiance fans did not disappoint, as they took to the comments to share suggestions with the TLC star.

The couple left the U.S. several weeks ago for Annie’s home country, Thailand, where she will give birth.

The excited parents made that decision so that when their baby is born, she will have dual citizenship and can travel from the U.S. to Thailand without hassle.

This is the couple’s first child, but David has three kids from a prior relationship.

David and Annie faced a few challenges throughout their pregnancy journey but in 2024, after a successful IVF treatment, they finally had some happy news to share.

David Toborowsky needs advice on a push present for pregnant Annie Suwan

A very pregnant Annie Suwan is counting down until she meets her baby girl.

David posted a photo that showed her sitting in the hospital with a bed and a “welcome baby” sign up behind her.

However, while Annie prepares to give birth, David plans a surprise for his wife and asks his Instagram followers for help.

“Need some advice from everyone. We are 12 days away from the due date (March 14) need some suggestions for a push present for Annie,” noted David.

“We will be having the baby here in Thailand as Annie’s family is all here. Please let me know what you all suggest,” he added.

90 Day Fiance fans offer great ideas for David

David made a smart choice in turning to social media for gift ideas for Annie because his Instagram followers offered many options.

“Get her whatever she’s REALLY been wanting but has hesitated to buy for herself because she thinks it’s too frivolous 😊,” suggested one commenter.

“A nice necklace would make her feel special. Nothing too over the top, just something to show appreciation and love,” added someone else.

One Instagram user suggested, “A necklace with the baby’s birthstone or something signifying mom and baby 🩷.”

There were countless comments to purchase jewelry for the expectant mama, but some people had more practical suggestions for the 90 Day Fiance star.

“Home support when you get back to the USA, a full night sleep is the best gift to a new mom,” wrote one commenter.

“Give her a handmade coupon book with things she likes and are special to her. She can use the coupons whenever she feels like it 😊,” posted someone else.

90 Day Fiance viewers have some gift ideas. Pic credit: @toborowsky_david/Instagram

Meanwhile, with Annie’s due date of March 14, it’s still unclear if the photo posted was of a regular checkup or if she was checking into the hospital early in preparation for her delivery.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.