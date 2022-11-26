Is Annie Suwan from 90 Day Fiance pregnant?

Is Annie expecting a baby with her husband David Toborowsky? Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

Are 90 Day Fiance fan favorites Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky expecting their first child?

The question is on 90 Day Fiance viewers’ minds ever since the Season 5 couple first appeared on the flagship series.

David and Annie earned themselves a spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, and it was recently greenlit for Season 2.

Previews for Season 2 hint that David and Annie might be ready to expand their family.

In a teaser clip, Annie is seen meeting with a doctor and telling them she hasn’t had her period in three months. David, who shares three children with his ex-wife, says during the scene, “I didn’t think I would ever think about being a father again.”

Annie seems to share David’s sentiment when she adds, “Holy cow. What am I doing?” after the doctor shows her an image of her womb on the ultrasound machine.

Is 90 Day Fiance star Annie Suwan pregnant?

The clip ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers in suspense. So, is it possible that Annie is pregnant?

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky have ‘talked about’ having a baby

Earlier this year, David, 53, and Annie, 25, dished on expanding their family. David told Hollywood Life, “We’ve talked about it. There is a clinic in Bangkok.”

Although their age difference doesn’t bother them when it comes to their romantic lives, Annie acknowledged that it could be an issue if they decide to welcome any children together.

“My husband is a lot older than me and I don’t think he’ll have fun when he has to change the diapers when he’s 60 years old,” Annie told the publication.

Still, Annie knew that her and David’s age gap could play a significant role if they ever planned on having kids. “I had to make an agreement with myself before I get married that this is what I have to go through and this is what I face. So, is it OK? Yeah, it’s OK because I know he cannot have the children,” she continued.

Although there may be some obstacles involved, David told the publication, “However, we’re still looking at the option at a clinic in Bangkok and I’ll leave it at that.”

Last year, David and Annie teased their fans when they welcomed their new “baby,” a giant teddy bear that they named Prince Baht Bear.

Whether or not Annie and David expand their family remains to be seen – viewers will have to tune in next month for Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days to see what the ultrasound scene was all about.

Season 2 of David & Annie: After The 90 Days premieres on Monday, December 12 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.