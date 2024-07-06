90 Day Fiance’s David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan expecting first child

Congratulations to David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan!

The 90 Day Fiance couple is expecting their first child together.

Annie announced the exciting news Friday night on Instagram in a heartfelt Reel.

Annie filmed herself from a recliner as she greeted her fans and followers, beaming with excitement.

“Hi, everyone! I just want to update you guys on the news because David just got an email,” Annie said before panning her camera to David, encouraging him, “Come on, tell them!”

David held his phone up to the screen, adding that he also received a phone call, confirming, “Annie is pregnant.”

David thanked their fans for their prayers and overwhelming support, and Annie continued to express her enthusiasm.

Annie also thanked her fans, and David kissed her cheek as she continued to gush over the happy news.

Text over Annie’s video read, “I’m pregnant!” and in the caption of her post, Annie wrote, “The test results said I’m pregnant!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹🥹🥹😂.”

90 Day Fiance cast members congratulate David and Annie

Of course, Annie’s fans and followers were ecstatic to hear the news and headed to the comments section to congratulate her and David.

Many of the comments came from Annie and David’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates, including Darcey and Stacey Silva, Loren Brovarnik, Paola Mayfield, and more, who all sent well wishes.

The sweetest comment, however, was from David.

His comment read, “I am so happy my love you are going to be an amazing Mom❤️❤️❤️ I love so proud of you ❤️❤️.”

In response, Annie wrote, “@toborowsky_david thank you and I’m so ready for our new journey together as a parent ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

90 Day Fiance alums congratulate the happy couple. Pic credit: @annie_suwan_toborowsky/Instagram

David and Annie’s IVF journey

Anyone who follows David, 55, and Annie, 31, on social media knows that the couple has been trying to get pregnant for some time now.

In 2022, they opened up about options for Annie to get pregnant, as Monsters and Critics reported.

At the time, Annie felt that David would struggle to welcome a baby later in life.

“My husband is a lot older than me, and I don’t think he’ll have fun when he has to change the diapers when he’s 60 years old,” Annie confessed.

David is already a father to three older children, Ashley, Brittani, and Jacob, and previously had a vasectomy.

David underwent a vasectomy reversal, allowing doctors to extract his sperm in order for Annie to undergo in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

In January of this year, David and Annie shared that they had begun the IVF process in the hopes of welcoming a biological child together.

David underwent the sperm extraction on Valentine’s Day—a procedure that Annie called the “best valentine gift ever.”

David and Annie traveled from Arizona to California to begin the process, where Annie began by receiving hormone injections.

In April, Annie had surgery to remove a cyst in her womb in order to prepare her body for an embryo transfer.

In June, Annie underwent an embryo transfer, and much to their delight, it took, resulting in Annie becoming pregnant.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.