90 Day Fiance couple David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan talk ‘options’ if they decide to have kids

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan talked about their decision to explore expanding their family. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan dished on their plans to add to their family.

90 Day Fiance viewers met David and Annie during Season 5 of the series and fell in love with their relationship. David, a 53-year-old American native, and Annie, a 25-year-old who hails from Thailand, wed in November 2017.

90 Day Fiance couple David Toborowsky, wife Annie Suwan talk having kids

Now, the couple is talking about their plans to have kids as they continue to promote their very own spinoff show, David & Annie: After the 90 Days. Speaking with Hollywood Life, David and Annie talked about the possibility of having a child and what options they may utilize.

“We’ve talked about it. There is a clinic in Bangkok,” David shared.

Although David and Annie aren’t bothered by their 28-year age difference, Annie is aware that it might affect them if they ever decide to bring a child into their marriage. Annie added, “My husband is a lot older than me and I don’t think he’ll have fun when he has to change the diapers when he’s 60 years old.”

“You know? It’s not fun,” Annie continued. “I had to make an agreement with myself before I get married that this is what I have to go through and this is what I face. So, is it OK? Yeah, it’s OK because I know he cannot have the children.”

David and Annie don’t listen to their critics when it comes to their age difference

David, who recently dropped 10 pants sizes, chimed in, adding that he and Annie are keeping one option under their hats.

“However, we’re still looking at the option at a clinic in Bangkok and I’ll leave it at that,” David said, who is already a father to three adult children. David has mentioned that he had a vasectomy after his previous marriage ended in divorce, which could possibly be reversed if he and Annie ever decided to have children of their own.

Although critics thought David and Annie’s age difference would affect their relationship and result in a short-lived marriage, David said he and Annie knew otherwise.

Speaking to their doubters, David said, “I’d say to them thank you for always watching and following and you know, I’ve had so many people tell us they’re proud of how far we’ve come. I couldn’t be any happier in our relationship.”

“I married someone where it’s like the movie 50 First Dates, where every day I wake up and have to make her fall in love with me again,” David continued. “I hear her sneeze, I know she’s up so I go and make coffee. We believe this, and we truly stick to this, if two people stick together nothing bad can happen.”

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.