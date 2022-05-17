David & Annie: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season — Here are the details

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will be coming back for a sophomore season. Pic credit: TLC

The hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days has officially been renewed for a second season.

The freshman show was so popular among fans of the 90 Day franchise that it left viewers wanting more.

Season 1 of After the 90 Days showed David and Annie as they traveled to Annie’s home country of Thailand to hopefully bring back her little brother Jordan and her cousin Amber to America with them.

The plan was to secure the teenagers’ American visas in Thailand so that they could return to the states with David and Annie to study.

Unfortunately, both the teens’ visas were denied and Jordan’s defiant attitude created a lot of problems in the process.

What can viewers expect from Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days?

On Season 2, David and Annie will be traveling back to Thailand to give the educational visas another shot. This time, David is bringing his daughter Ashley along to meet Annie’s side of the family.

After spending time in Annie’s home, the gang will travel to the tourist city of Phuket.

One of the main goals this time around is to immerse the teens in English and give them American experiences. The major hope is that their English will improve enough to help them with the visa interviews and going forward.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Amber and Jordan got makeovers for their visa interview on Season 1. Pic credit: TLC

Will Annie Suwan’s brother Jordan create more problems on Season 2 of David & Annie: After the 90 Days?

During Season 1 of After the 90 Days, it took a village to convince Jordan to see the visa process through for the first time. Upon the visa’s denial, Jordan reverted back to having a defiant attitude and refused to engage with the process anymore.

He ran away from David and Annie several times and Annie felt deeply disrespected when he wouldn’t even say bye to them.

Jordan’s desire to sleep and hang out with his friends seemed to outweigh the potential future he could have by persevering through the process to get to America.

Jordan’s behavior caused Annie to break down in tears at one point and it also shocked David who even questioned their ability to manage Jodan as his guardian.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days will be returning later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.