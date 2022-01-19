David Toborowsky defended Annie Suwan’s Aunt Lom after she made body-shaming insults against him

David Toborowsky is defending Annie Suwan’s Aunt Lom after David & Annie: After the 90 Days viewers took the things she was saying about his weight badly. Pic credit: TLC

Annie Suwan’s Aunt Lom is the matriarch of her family in Thailand and she exercised her power in that role by body-shaming David Toborowsky during the latest episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days.

David seemed to expect to be called fat and have his weight talked about by Annie’s family but it was something viewers were not prepared for or okay with so there were a lot of negative reactions to it.

As a result of the criticism, David has spoken out in defense of Aunt Lom on a fan pages meme condemning the things she was saying to David about his body.

David Toborowsky supported Annie Suwan’s Aunt Lom after she fat-shamed him on David & Annie: After the 90 Days

During the latest episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie’s Aunt Lom was being critical of David for his weight and making fun of his size and abilities.

Annie explained that since Aunt Lom is the oldest woman in the family her opinions and decision hold a lot of value and that she has the final word in any situation within their family.

After the 90 Days viewers saw that Aunt Lom was unhappy with David and his weight which meant that their plan to bring Annie’s brother Jordan and cousin Amber back to the US with them could be in jeopardy.

On Instagram, a meme was made by a 90 Day Fiance fan page that featured a still image of Aunt Lom saying, “If kids lived at David’s, they would probably be like this” as she gestured a wide body with her hands.

The meme read, “In Thailand, she wants a person to shed weight. Say that to another American (i.e. Tiffany [Franco]) that’s f a t shaming.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

David jumped into the comments and maintained, “It’s all in good fun and culture.”

A fan in the discussion added, “yep. It’s a cultural thing. Even in Latin American sometimes this happens too and nobody is offended.”

To which David concurred by saying, “Exactly (100% emoji).”

Pic credit: @youreroad/Instagram

Annie Suwan’s brother Jordan is proving to be a difficult teenager

Annie’s brother Jordan did not even get out of bed to greet Annie and David when they arrived after not seeing them in two years which hurt Annie’s feelings.

He also expressed his hesitations in coming to America with Amber and school friends and did not seem at all enthusiastic about the idea of moving to America to study.

After the 90 Days, viewers know from the trailer that Jordan will disappear into the forest when it comes time to do something important with David and Annie relating to them taking him back to America, making it hard on David and Annie.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.