Newest 90 Day Fiance spinoff David & Annie: After the 90 Days is receiving amusing reactions from fans

The challenges and heartfelt moments presented on David & Annie: After the 90 Days have evoked reactions from viewers. Pic credit: TLC

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is treating 90 Day fans to a glimpse at the new chapter David and Annie are taking on by bringing Annie’s teenage relatives back to America with them and viewers are finding the show entertaining.

As David and Annie have tried to navigate the issues with Annie’s family in Thailand around the big life change, some heartwarming and hilarious moments have come out of it that have prompted reactions from 90 Day fans on social media.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days is evoking reaction for 90 Day Fiance fans

David and Annie are fan favorites within the 90 Day Fiance franchise for the stigmas and odds they’ve overcome, the obvious love they share between each other, and for their comical banter together.

On Twitter, one fan brought up a funny one-liner that David dropped on the show where he said, “My heart is Thai, but my a** is foreign.”

They used a still image of him saying that and added the caption, “Who else felt this? (crying and laughing/crying emoji).”

During the latest episode, Amber and Jordan were asked what they think America is like and one fan made a meme out of it that involved 90 Day alum Colt Johnson.

The meme introduced, “What do you think America is like? Amber: a lot of carbs.” Below that was a GIF of Colt taking a bite out of a big croissant.

It seems that David has sweetened the hearts of 90 Days fans with his assimilation to Annie’s family and for the impression that he truly cares about Amber and Jordan’s futures.

This notion was presented in a meme that used a GIF of Denzel Washington putting his hand over his heart as the Twitter user remarked, “Nobody better come on my page and tell me my bro David is not a good guy.”

Nobody better come on my page and tell me my bro David is not a good guy. #DavidAndAnnie#Afterthe90Days#DavidAndAnnieAfterThe90Days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/D93nrmq7Ta — Jon Rodrigo (@JonRodrigoTV) January 25, 2022

Annie Suwan’s Aunt Lom received criticism for talking badly about David Toborowsky’s weight

Annie’s Aunt Lom made fun of David’s weight in front of Annie’s whole family and used it to make the accusation that he couldn’t take care of Amber and Jordan properly because of it and After the 90 Days viewers had a problem with that.

They thought that Aunt Lom was body-shaming David but David came to her defense on social media after critics spoke out and he said that it was all in good fun and part of the culture to poke fun that way.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.