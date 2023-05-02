Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev attend New You awards — Are they back together?

Darcey Silva and her ex-fiance Georgi Rusev have pulled us back on their rollercoaster ride just when we thought we were off for good, so buckle up, kids!

The former couple is sparking romance rumors again after they attended the New You Awards held on April 29 at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel.

Chances are the exes won’t confirm anything, even if it’s true. They will keep us waiting for another season of Darcey and Stacey to spill the tea.

Until then, the detectives are on the case, and from the clues we’ve put together so far, things are starting to add up.

We noticed that Georgi posted a solo red carpet photo from his appearance at the awards show– looking very 80’s in his shimmery cutout jeans and spike sneakers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, aside from the Bulgarian native’s questionable fashion choice for the event, we didn’t think much of the photo.

That is until we saw Darcey’s Instagram post, and that’s when we started to put the pieces together.

Darcey Silva attends the same award show as her ex-fiance Georgi Rusev

Darcey also shared a photo from the red carpet on Instagram, and maybe we’re reading too much into this, but did she and Georgi color-coordinate their looks?

The Darcey & Stacey star rocked a glamorous dress covered in circular white prints, and she looked like a movie star in her pink sunglasses.

“New me at the New You! ❤️ Strong, loving and inspiring! Keeping my eyes on the prize! ⭐️Thank you New You! @newyoumedia newyoumedia,” she captioned the post.

Darcey Silva Instagram post. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Are 90 Day Fiance stars Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev back together?

Darcey and Georgi didn’t post any photos together on their main Instagram accounts, but they likely had some kind of interaction at the awards show.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the couple has spent time together in the past few weeks.

Last month, Monsters and Critics revealed that the former couple had a fun beach hangout in Miami with Stacey Silva and their friend Leslie Rimboeck, who shared the group photo on her Instagram Story.

Darcey and Georgi’s appearance at the recent awards show is another clue the pair might have reconciled. After their interaction on the show last season of Darcey & Stacey, we wouldn’t be surprised if this is the case.

Georgi has made it very clear that he wants to get back together with Darcey, and after several failed attempts at dating last season, she might have finally decided to give him another chance.

Georgi is certainly fueling the dating rumors; a few days ago, he posted a photo of him and Darcey walking down the aisle at Stacey and Florian’s wedding, hint hint.

After looking at all the clues, we think the love-torn couple has found their way back into each other’s arms, but tell us what you think in the comment section below.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.