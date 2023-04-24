Georgi Rusev spotted hanging out with Darcey Silva in Miami

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva may have ended things with her former fiance, Georgi Rusev, but apparently, they’re on good enough terms to spend time together.

Darcey and Georgi met in 2020 and quickly experienced many ups and downs in their relationship.

The former couple’s relationship woes have played out since Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, with viewers watching them get engaged and break up not once but twice.

It looked like things were over between the two, but they have sparked rumors of getting back together several times. Most recently, Darcey & Stacey viewers were shocked to learn that Georgi and Darcey had hooked up while he was visiting Miami.

Now, Darcey and Georgi have been spotted spending time together in Miami again.

Over the weekend, Georgi shared the footage in his Instagram Stories as he attended a beach polo match in Miami.

Georgi shared a photo posted initially on Darcey’s friend Leslie Rimboeck’s Story. In the pic, Georgi and Leslie posed alongside Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva.

Judging by the snap, the crew looked to be enjoying their time together. Georgi made a kissy face while holding a drink, sporting his newly-blonde hair, sunglasses, and a white see-through shirt that he wore partially unbuttoned.

Georgi shared a photo to his Story picturing Darcey Silva in his company. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Darcey stood on the opposite side of Georgi, with Leslie and Stacey sandwiched in between. Darcey looked to be in good spirits as she blew a kiss to the camera, while Stacey made a serious expression and Leslie cozied up to Georgi.

The foursome posed for the pic as a polo match took place on the beach behind them. Although there was no caption for the photo, Leslie tagged Georgi, Stacey, and Darcey’s Instagram handles.

The photo didn’t indicate whether Georgi and Darcey have reignited their romantic spark. However, it will certainly have 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering if they have, especially after what happened last time they were in Miami at the same time.

Georgi sparks rumors that he and Darcey are back together

In fact, Georgi sparked rumors that he and Darcey might still be an item with a recent Instagram post. Over the weekend, Georgi shared a carousel of photos from Stacey and Florian Sukaj’s wedding vow renewal.

In the ceremony, Georgi served as the best man and Darcey as the maid of honor. In the pics he shared, Georgi and Darcey walked hand-in-hand down the aisle, looking amazing, dressed to the nines.

In the comments section, many of Georgi’s followers were convinced that his post hinted that he and Darcey are together again — or at least still hooking up.

“You’re totally together,” wrote one of Georgi’s followers, while another penned, “So y’all are still messin’ around.”

Georgi’s IG followers surmised that he and Darcey are back together. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Brittany Hall wrote, “I really can’t comment on the things I don’t know about two peoples private dynamics. That makes me so uncomfortable. Lol BUT these two are so beautiful together. If they were to reconcile, It would be a happy day.”

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey seemingly proved that Darcey had moved on from Georgi. She went on a couple of dates with other men, including Cicero and Zach, but neither of those romances had staying power.

As recently as March 2023, Georgi got flirtatious with Darcey — on an Instagram post in which Darcey recorded herself striking a pose for the camera, Georgi showed up in the comments section, leaving three fire emojis.

Could this mean that the third time is the charm and Darcey and Georgi are giving things another try, or are they just friends with benefits? Perhaps they’re keeping their relationship status under wraps for a future season of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.