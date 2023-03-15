‘Glam girl’ Darcey Silva gets attention from ex Georgi Rusev

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva recently showed off her confidence and drew the attention of her ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev.

Darcey & Stacey viewers have been watching the spinoff’s fourth season unfold, and Darcey has been headstrong about not getting back into anything with Georgi.

Darcey announced that she and Georgi had broken up in March 2022 while the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey was airing. Darcey and Georgi had issues with communication, trust, respect, and equal effort. Darcey supported Georgi financially throughout their relationship and even bought her own engagement ring.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey has been showcasing a single Darcey hit the dating scene. However, her love life got complicated after her brother-in-law Florian Sukaj asked Georgi to be his best man in his upcoming vow renewal/wedding to Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva.

Florian organized a meeting between Georgi and Darcey and gave Georgi rules to follow when talking to Darcey. At the meeting, Georgi ignored the rules and pried into Darcey’s personal life with information that Florian previously told Georgi, which angered Darcey. Georgi tried to give Darcey a gift of diamond earrings, but she did not accept them and was off-put by Georgi boasting about how well he was doing.

Darcey became fed up with Georgi and stormed out of the bar, only to have Georgi follow her outside. Georgi professed his love for Darcey, and Darcey told him to stop before getting in a rideshare and leaving.

Now, it looks like Georgi is trying to make himself noticeable to Darcey on social media as he recently dropped a comment on her new Instagram Reel.

Darcey shared an Instagram Reel with her 1.2 million followers where she filmed herself serving looks from a downward angle.

Her bleach-blonde hair was down in soft waves, and her face appeared bronzed, smooth, and contoured.

The filtered video had a caption accompanying it that said, “Glam girl! Shining bright!”

Darcey’s post attracted the attention of Georgi, who landed in Darcey’s comments with three fire emojis.

Georgi’s comment got 27 likes, including one from Darcey. Darcey and Georgi are currently following each other on Instagram as well.

Darcey’s post got a reaction from her ex Georgi. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

It’s unclear whether Georgi’s comment and Darcey’s reaction meant anything or if the exchange was simply friendly.

Either way, viewers just watched Darcey ask Florian to tell Georgi to stop contacting her and leave her alone during the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey was criticized by her matchmaker for her Instagram

Darcey hired the services of a Miami matchmaker Michelle this season, and she had a lot to say about Darcey’s Instagram persona.

Michelle criticized the highly filtered photos Darcey chose for her dating profile and told Darcey to take unaltered ones.

Darcey’s date, Cicero, told Darcey he looked at her Instagram and liked what he saw, but Michelle told Darcey her persona was inappropriate on the platform and that she received negative feedback from Cicero.

Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Darcey end her matchmaking relationship with Michelle in the last episode. Darcey cited Michelle’s inability to find her a good match and also felt as if Michelle had put the blame on her.

The women had a tense exchange during the termination talk, which ended with Darcey being offended after Michelle suggested she go to therapy.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.