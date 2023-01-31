Darcey & Stacey viewers are living for Darcey getting called out for filter use

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey visited a matchmaker who got real with her.

The matchmaker, Michelle, questioned 48-year-old Darcey’s affinity for younger men and tried to steer her toward dating people more age-appropriate.

Another blow was delivered to Darcey when Michelle brought up the photos she submitted for her dating profile. The matchmaker called Darcey out for having heavy filters over her photos and obscuring what she actually looks like.

Darcey appeared to be caught off guard by the protest of her filter usage but was coached to take more realistic shots of herself.

Outside of appearing on reality TV, Darcey is known to be a major filter queen on her Instagram, where it is hard to find an authentic photo of the TLC star.

Darcey & Stacey viewers have been living for the matchmaker’s assessment and reacting to it on Twitter.

Darcey & Stacey fans weigh in on Darcey Silva getting called out for filter usage

Twitter was ablaze with people from the Darcey & Stacey audience who thought Darcey getting moded by Michelle was entertaining.

One person used a GIF of Darcey looking upset before giving a shrugging expression with her mouth and added a comment saying, “When the matchmaker tells you to stop using filters.”

When the matchmaker tells you to stop using filters #darceyandstacey pic.twitter.com/F1k1Wp5OnM — 90 bidet fiance 🐀 (@90_Day_Bidet) January 31, 2023

Another viewer exclaimed, “I’m dyyyyyyying!!!!! Did she just say the pics that Darcey sent had too many FILTERS???!!!! #darceyandstacey I can’t stop….. cracking up!!!!”

Another shared, “I love that the match maker called out Darcy filter use [laughing/crying emojis].”

Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Darcey go on a first date

Before Darcey went to the matchmaker, she met a man named Mike during a yacht party.

Darcey was attracted to Mike’s existentialism and beliefs in manifesting and agreed to go on a date with him.

During the date, Darcey was turned off by the way Mike spoke mostly about himself and didn’t ask her any questions. She left things open with Mike, who said he spent $500 on dinner, but things took a turn in Darcey’s mind.

After Darcey did pilates with her friend, she revealed that Mike had been sending long and weird messages and expressed how much he liked Darcey. At her friend’s suggestion, Darcey called Mike and told him they would be better as friends.

Now that Darcey is in with a professional matchmaker, Darcey & Stacey viewers will get to see her go on other dates with men that could possibly be better suited for her.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.