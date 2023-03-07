Who is Darcey Silva’s love interest Cicero? Here’s everything you need to know

Darcey & Stacey viewers were introduced to Darcey Silva‘s latest love interest, Cicero, this season.

After failing to find love with younger men, Darcey hooked up with a matchmaker, who introduced her to Cicero, a successful businessman who’s closer to Darcey in age.

Even though Cicero canceled on Darcey last minute ahead of their first date, he made up for it by sweeping her off her feet for their first in-person meet-up.

Darcey was impressed that Cicero picked her up in a yellow Lamborghini and gushed about him being financially independent, unlike her ex-fiance, Georgi Rusev.

So, who exactly is this tall, dark, and handsome man Darcey has her sights set on? Here’s what we know about Cicero.

Per his Instagram, where he has 738,000 followers and goes by @mr.cpc_, Cicero’s last name is Pinto, and he boasts a successful career in real estate.

His Instagram bio contains the Latin phrase, “Tanquan ex Ungue Leonem,” which translates to, “We know the lion by his claw.” He also writes, “The Best time to invest in Real Estate is always last year.”

Judging by his Instagram photos and videos, Cicero loves the finer things in life. He can often be seen posing next to expensive cars, sipping champagne, and smoking cigars, all while dressed in high-end designer duds.

Like Darcey, Cicero is a family man with children of his own. Per his LinkedIn, Cicero is a CEO Advisor living in Miami, where Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, recently purchased condos.

As Darcey’s matchmaker promised, Cicero is a successful businessman. He holds an undergraduate law degree (bachelor of laws, or LLB) and studied International Business at the University of Miami.

Cicero’s other interests include firearms, golfing, and traveling the world.

Whether or not Darcey and Cicero are still together remains to be seen. Cicero had to cut their date short, but he promised to see Darcey again, possibly inviting their daughters along next time.

Interestingly, Cicero and Darcey don’t follow each other on Instagram currently, which could mean that their romance fizzled out following his cameo on Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey’s love life has played out on 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Darcey search for her Prince Charming ever since Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Darcey’s relationship with Jesse Meester quickly turned toxic, and they called it quits after their tumultuous courtship played out on TLC.

Darcey gave love another try with Englishman Tom Brooks, but their relationship didn’t have what it took to survive either. It looked as though Darcey found her one and only in Georgi, only for them to get engaged, break up, get engaged again, then call it quits for good.

Georgi made a surprise appearance this season on Darcey & Stacey when Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, asked him to be the best man in their vow renewal ceremony. Although Georgi admitted he missed Darcey and was willing to give their romance another try, Darcey made it clear that she wasn’t interested in rekindling an old flame.

Stay tuned this season to see how Darcey and Cicero’s dating story plays out and whether they are each other’s happily ever after, or if Darcey faced another disappointing end to a potential love story.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at its new time, 9/8c, on TLC and Discovery+.