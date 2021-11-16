Darcey and Stacey no longer looking like twins? Here’s what critics had to say about their latest photo

Dacey & Stacey viewers think that 90 Day Fiance alums Darcey and Stacey Silva no longer look like twins in a recent pic. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alums Darcey and Stacey may be twins but viewers seem to think that they don’t look as identical as they used to.

One particular upload of the two of them from filming their reality show Darcey & Stacey highlighted how different they have started to look from each other.

Fan account Darcey & Stacey on TLC uploaded a picture of the two in front of a green screen.

Darcey wore a tight, black dress with a slit exposing her fishnet tights. Stacey had on an intricate black and nude patterned dress.

While the twins clearly tried to look their best, critics thought that one of the two twins looked better than the other.

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey viewers bash Darcey’s new appearance

Viewers noticed that while the two used to look identical, Darcey and Stacey don’t even look like twins anymore.

“I’m confused 🤔 is this both of them???” One user asked in the comments section. “If so they don’t look like twins anymore to me.”

Some specifically noted that Stacey looks “much younger” than Darcey now, even though they’re the same age.

“They look pretty but Stacey looks so much younger and they don’t resemble each other anymore like twins,” one critic wrote.

Another noted, “Stacy looks much younger for her age and Darcey looks far way from young.”

Critics think Darcey Silva has had too much plastic surgery

Some viewers theorized on why the two twins don’t look identical anymore.

“Stacey is very pretty!” One fan exclaimed while nothing that Darcey “tries too hard,” adding, “They no longer look like twins.”

“Well they don’t look identical anymore,” one user bluntly stated. They thought the reason came from their mental health, writing, “Stacy just looks happier. Darcy needs to find happiness within herself.”

Ultimately, most critics think they look so different because Darcey has gotten too much surgery.

One user simply stated that “she did too much.”

Others noted that both women have plenty of plastic surgery but Darcey’s just didn’t seem to come out as well as Stacey’s. Darcey & Stacey viewers will remember that the sisters traveled to Turkey to have numerous plastic surgeries.

Even though they got the same procedures done by the same doctor, critics still think Stacey looks better.

“Darcey gotta get back to turkey dr 👨‍⚕️ messed up,” one wrote.

Another quipped, “I think their doctor first operate on Stacey and he was too tired on the other one. Big difference.”

All in all, critics did not hold back on expressing how Darcey and Stacey Silva no longer look alike.

Darcey & Stacey returns to TLC for Season 3 in January 2022.