Darcey and Stacey had more procedures in Turkey than was shown on TV

According to Darcey and Stacey’s Turkish plastic surgeon, the twins got more surgeries than discussed on TV. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins got total makeovers at a plastic surgery clinic in Turkey. As it turns out though, not all the procedures they had done were talked about during the show.

Darcey and Stacey had a few extra cosmetic enhancements that contributed to their drastically noticeable facial differences from before and after the surgeries.

According to the show, both of them had breast reductions and lifts, Barbie noses, lip lifts, and 360 lipo. However, on the Instagram page for the doctor of the Turkish clinic, @comfortzone_drkerim, a few more procedures were described while he was showing off the work.

Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva’s got more plastic surgery than what was mentioned on Darcey & Stacey

Darcey and Stacey’s Turkish doctor from the latest episode, Dr. Kerim, detailed exactly what the twins had done while at his clinic, and it does not match was what talked about on the show.

In an Instagram post, the doctor posted a video of a very filtered post-surgery Stacey and included what she had done in the caption. He said, “Barbie Touch Up Surgery: Revision Rhinoplasty, Fox Eyes, Cheek Lift, Lip Lift, 360 high definition Vaser Lipo, Breast Uplift.”

The “Fox Eyes” and “Cheek Lift” were not a part of what the Silva twins said they had done.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The doctor also posted a video of a filtered Darcey after surgery where he described all the procedures Stacey had minus the cheek lift. He may have accidentally left out the cheek lift on Darcey’s description because it was made clear that they wanted to look the same.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev broke up on Darcey & Stacey

Aside from all the attention given to the Silva twins’ plastic surgery on Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and Georgi’s breakup was detailed.

Darcey and Georgi got into a toxic spiral, according to Georgi, of having no trust, no communication, no respect, and no understanding. Although Georgi wanted to continue the relationship after seeing their pattern as a rough patch, it proved to be too much for Darcey who told him to move out by the time she got back from Turkey.

Reluctantly, Georgi did move out, but who’s to say for how long?

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.