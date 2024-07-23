Danielle Cabral trashed for cake making fun of Jennifer Aydin: ‘It’s giving desperate and pathetic’

Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin’s feud went into overdrive on The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this season.

While Jennifer doesn’t seem interested in keeping it going, Danielle has been making digs at her nemesis at every opportunity.

Sunday’s new episode found them coming face to face again when Rachel Fuda threw a party.

Danielle came armed with a cake that featured her cast members to celebrate the occasion.

Because she’ll use any opportunity to get one over on Jennifer at this point, Danielle laughed when Margaret Josephs questioned if the “fallen” person at the side of the cake was Jennifer.

It was petty but somewhat lighter than the toxic drama that has derailed the entire series.

Danielle Cabral is called out by fans

Danielle took to Instagram in the aftermath to take another dig at Jennifer.

“Am I milking it? Yea 😁 Is it petty? Sure 🤌 Was it worth it? Ab-so-lutely,” she wrote.



As fans always do with RHONJ stars, they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, which was not pretty.

“Okay.. at first you were right to fight back,” one critic said.



“But now you’re being a child,” the viewer added, noting that “Jennifer isn’t continuing the problems.”

“Grow up, you look like a clown.”

Another fan wondered why Danielle is keeping the feud going.



“It’s giving desperate and pathetic.”

“Move on,” the fan added.

“I hope this is your last season,” another viewer complained.



“You are so desperate,” the fan maintained.

Another fan seemingly took aim at the fact that Danielle has kids and should be acting like an adult.



“Girl you have kids you really are a mess.”

Danielle has been caught up in a lot of drama

Danielle joined the series during RHONJ Season 13 and was immersed in the two sides.

This season, she’s been more aligned with Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga, aka the trio that doesn’t like Teresa Giudice.

As a result, there’s been a lot of tension.

Jennifer did some digging into Danielle’s conduct at charity events she throws, which caused many problems.

The pair got physical earlier this season at a party, and their dynamic has never been the same since.

With another shouting match expected during the season finale, there’s a good chance they won’t find a resolution.

Without that closure, there’s a high chance one or both of them won’t be asked back for Season 15.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.