Danielle Cabral says RHONJ cast has ‘no idea’ who’s getting fired or returning next season

Speculations are running wild about what will happen for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, newbie Danielle Cabral wants the world to know that our guess is as good as hers.

The mom of two recently confessed that neither she nor her castmates have any idea about their future on the show.

Unlike other seasons where the show would pick up filming a few weeks after the reunion wrapped, things are different this time around.

The network is likely trying to find a way to work around Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, but someone has to go at this point because the show has gotten too dark.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for who will get the axe, that remains to be seen because the viewers are split on who they want to go. If Teresa gets fired, will Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin be on the chopping block as well? And if Melissa goes, will that mark the end for Margaret Josephs too?

There’s so much that the network has to ponder, and for now, we are waiting.

Danielle Cabral says the RHONJ cast has ‘no idea’ what’s going on

The RHONJ star recently attended the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research’s Young Professional Committee Annual Midsummer Angel Gala.

While there, Danielle spoke with The Sun about the fate of the cast, with rumors popping up left and right about who is getting fired.

The mom of two has seen all the stories about Season 14 but warned us to take it all with a grain of salt, so to speak.

“Oh, that’s all speculation. Nobody knows,” said Danielle. “If somebody knows, they’re lying because we don’t know. And thank God it’s not in my hands and I don’t have to make that decision. I just sit back and wait.”

The 37-year-old confessed that the Jersey girls have “no idea” who– if anyone– from the cast will be fired or who’s coming back.

In the meantime, Danielle has plans to enjoy her summer after a rough first season on the show. So while they wait for an update, she plans to make the best of it.

“It’s okay because we’re enjoying our summer…We’re going away with the kids and the kids have camp,” shared Danielle. “We could focus on our businesses, stress-free.”

Does Teresa Guidice have control over who gets fired?

We already know the answer to this, because if Teresa had any control over who stays or goes Melissa and Joe Gorga would’ve been gone years ago.

However, Danielle, who became close friends with the OG when she joined the show, was asked about that, and she confirmed it.

“No, Teresa doesn’t have control as much as, like, Melissa doesn’t have control,” reasoned Danielle. “But when you think of Jersey, you think of Teresa, right? So it’s just people saying things.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.