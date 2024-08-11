Danielle Cabral embraces new look: ‘There’s no going back’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is set to wrap up with the Off the Rails special.

It was a chaotic second season for Danielle Cabral, who ended her freshman season with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin as her closest friends.

However, those friendships changed during Season 14, when she and Jennifer had not one but two physical altercations.

Things were so heated that instead of meeting for a traditional reunion, the women were separated as they watched the Season 14 finale at Rails Steakhouse in two separate rooms.

Danielle has continued her life unbothered and shares it with her followers on social media. She also picked up some shade-throwing as the episodes played out on Bravo.

The RHONJ star changed her appearance after filming the watch party with some of her co-stars.

Danielle Cabral embraces new hair

Earlier this month, Danielle Cabral showed off her new look.

She had a hair makeover and no longer wore bright blonde extensions. Instead, she rocked a darker blonde/light brown shade with a shoulder-length cut and layers.

On her Instagram Story, Danielle posed while highlighting her new hair. She appeared to be headed out for the night, looking glamorous.

Danielle wrote, “There’s no going back,” likely about her stunning new hairstyle.

Under the comment, she revealed that she had blown her hair out herself.

Danielle Cabral poses with her new hairstyle. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

What’s next for Danielle Cabral following RHONJ?

With Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey tabled for the next several months, we have to wonder what Danielle Cabral will do instead of filming.

She will be working on her clothing line, and it seems her children are interested in acting and modeling. Danielle has shared a few behind-the-scenes events from their work and is keeping busy.

There’s also an event coming up with Danielle, Rachel Fuda, and Melissa Gorga. The three women have gotten incredibly close, and after seeing the sneak peek of the Off the Rails special, we know that she is no longer fond of Jenn Fessler.

Whether Danielle will be asked back for Season 15 of RHONJ remains unclear. She made waves by standing up to Jennifer Aydin, but the physical altercations between the two may be the deciding factor. Danielle may join the ranks of two-season Housewives, but having her back could keep people tuning in.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.