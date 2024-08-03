Danielle Cabral debuts new look as RHONJ friends gush over her

Danielle Cabral debuted a new look ahead of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale and subsequent reunion alternative.

The RHONJ star is known for her signature blonde locks, which are long gone.

Danielle took to Instagram to debut a new look, including a much shorter, dark hairstyle.

Her new do is a dark blonde/light brown with plenty of layers. It’s shoulder length, which is different from the long ponytail look viewers are used to seeing from her.

She captioned her carousel share, “WELCOME TO MY DARK SIDE….🖤.”

It was a change no one saw coming.

Danielle Cabral ditched her blonde locks. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

RHONJ ladies show up for Danielle Cabral

The comment section of Danielle Cabral’s latest share had lots of thoughts on her change.

Her hairstyle offered a new look for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, and her friends gushed over her.

Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs showed up to show Danielle love. Melissa wrote, “I freaking love it!” while Marge said, “Love it sultry , sexy spice !! 🔥❤️💋👧🏼.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge praised her, writing, “Obsessed. So beautiful.”

One of Danielle’s good friends, Drita D’Avanzo from Mob Wives, dropped by to leave heart and fire emojis.

The contract between blonde Danielle and dark blonde/brunette Danielle is apparent. While she didn’t reveal how long she plans to keep her hair dark, we can’t help but wonder if she will get a chance to film like this following the news that the RHONJ will be rebooted.

Will Danielle Cabral remain a Housewife?

With a reboot happening with The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there is plenty of speculation about which Housewives will stay and who will be fired.

It will be like The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 instead of the total reboot The Real Housewives of New York City viewers saw.

With that in mind, Danielle Cabral could go either way. There has been talk about production protecting her by cutting the scene between her and Jennifer Aydin out. Instead of showing what Danielle threw at Jennifer, they will only see the pitcher on the floor.

Could the edit be because Bravo intends to keep Danielle around?

It will be interesting to see where she and the rest of the RHONJ ladies land. Danielle has switched sides following her loyalty to Teresa Giudice in Season 13, which could negatively impact whether she’ll be brought back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.