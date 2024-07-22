Danielle Cabral dragged by RHONJ fans after saying she’s famous: ‘She’s so thirsty’

Danielle Cabral’s first season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey was pretty successful.

She delivered great television as she tried to acclimate to the group dynamics.

Throughout RHONJ Season 14, she’s been involved in plenty of drama, including a random feud with co-star Jennifer Aydin, which led to the pair’s suspension from filming.

As the season finale nears, Cabral was the latest cast member to stop by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

When asked by a fan to speak out about three hairstylists who spoke out against her, Danielle claimed that it was only one and alluded to the fact that people are going after her because of her fame after appearing on two seasons of the Bravo hit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One of the significant issues with Danielle of late is that she’s come off as unlikeable on the show, with her shown to be causing a plethora of problems because of her disdain for certain cast members.

RHONJ fans have been sounding off on social media about every development this season, and Danielle’s comments felt the ire of the internet.

Danielle Cabral is ridiculed by fans

It’s no shocker that many people call Real Housewives famous, but it seems that many fans believe Danielle thinks a little bit too highly of her contributions to the series.

Does Danielle Cabral regret her dig at Jennifer Aydin? #WWHL #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/IFyQ0giFXE — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 22, 2024

One fan pointed out that Danielle has only been on the show for a short time.

“Fame? You have literally only been here a min,” one fan wrote.

“Take a seat.”

Danielle Cabral is not famous, according to this fan. Pic credit: @abass0619/X

Another fan said it’s “laughable” that Danielle “now thinks she is famous.”

The same fan claimed the Boujie Kidz founder had “no manners” and “can’t get along with her own family.”

Danielle Cabral is feeling the heat. Pic credit: @jeanne57979215

Yes, fans have indeed been sounding off about Danielle continually bringing up her family woes because they haven’t been on-screen to defend themselves.

The fan added that they are “not interested in her life.”

“In my opinion her life style doesn’t fit on any housewives program,” the fan concluded.

Another fan said they “liked” Danielle but jokingly added that the fame “is getting to her head a bit.”

Danielle Cabral’s fans are turning on her. Pic credit: @meliciousmama/X

Another fan declared that Danielle is “so thirsty.”

Danielle Cabral is being called thirsty. Pic credit: @gunvalism/x

Danielle’s future on RHONJ is up in the air

Whether Danielle will be a part of the cast of RHONJ Season 15 remains to be seen.

Andy Cohen has declared that changes need to be made, but the show’s future is uncertain.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Season 1-14 on Peacock.