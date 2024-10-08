Dancing with the Stars viewers conflicted as Rosie Perez takes over as guest judge

Every season on Dancing with the Stars, there are celebrity guest judges.

This year, it’s Rosie Perez, and she’s there to add her expertise to Soul Train Night.

After all, before Rosie was best known for White Men Can’t Jump, she made her mark, bringing her hip-hop moves to Soul Train in the 1980s.

So it’s only fitting for her to be on hand for this special night on DWTS.

Some viewers are more than excited to see her on that judges’ panel.

Meanwhile, some DWTS critics want to know what Rosie Perez has done to earn a spot alongside Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Rosie Perez, judge #DWTS

Soul Train Night.

As a ex soul train dancer, I’m looking for the passion tonight. I’m looking for the musicality tonight, I’m looking for the sell tonight but most importantly in the spirit of a true soul train dancer, I’m looking for the boogie. pic.twitter.com/YilHE5GaYA — 𝙅𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚 🇺🇸 🦅🗽➥ 👩🏻‍🦰 ★ 🔥 𝓝 ★ 🧊 ★ (@JustJeanne444) October 8, 2024

Rosie Perez gets a lot of love from DWTS fans

Rosie Perez hasn’t been dancing much lately but, due to her background as a Soul Train dancer, she was invited to appear for that theme night on Dancing With the Stars.

Some viewers remembered her hip-hop-inspired moves and were thrilled to see an icon in the judges’ seat on Monday night.

One viewer seemed surprised to see Rosie on DWTS tonight. They wrote, “Rosie Perez is a guest judge on Dancing With The Stars tonight. She looks amazing.”

Rosie Perez is looking amazing. Pic credit: @flashy_fine/X

Another exclaimed that Rosie’s presence made this the “GREATEST #DWTS episode EVER.”

DWTS viewers are excited to see Rosie Perez. Pic credit: @skatefan78/X

Another made a bold statement, writing, “Rosie Perez should replace CAI. She’s the best guest judge we’ve have probably ever.”

Some DWTS fans think Rosie Perez should get a permanent seat. Pic credit: @BethHoller/X

Another commenter even suggested that Rosie might take Carrie Ann’s job.

Carrie Ann, Rosie Perez bout to take your job #dwts pic.twitter.com/WEcleuQ0Hx — geetee⚜️ (@lookin4gee) October 8, 2024

Other DWTS fans weren’t as impressed with Rosie Perez

Usually, when there is a guest judge, some Dancing with the Stars viewers will complain and even question the celebrity’s qualifications as a judge no matter who they are.

Sometimes, it’s warranted, and other times, it’s not. And just like the rest, Rosie’s qualifications were questioned, probably by those too young to remember her Soul Train days or to have seen her dancing in Do The Right Thing.

One doubter took to X with a poll that asked, “Is Rosie Perez a qualified guest judge? #DWTS.”

The responses that one could choose were “No” and “Also no.” At the time of this writing, 20 people had answered, and only one comment pointed out that Rosie was, in fact, a dancer.

Some questioned whether Rosie Perez was qualified to guest judge. Pic credit: @reality_grace/X

Another commenter seemed to be piggybacking off the poll when they wrote, “Sorry, but I prefer my guest judges qualified. #DWTS.”

Another suggested that the judges may be copying each other when giving scores.

has anyone noticed that rosie and carrie ann are in sync and derek and bruno are as well like are yall just copying each other fr #DWTS pic.twitter.com/HwO1kfdIqU — a. (@amarislexapro) October 8, 2024

Despite how viewers may feel about Rosie Perez, it was a fun night on Dancing with the Stars and the theme was extremely entertaining.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.