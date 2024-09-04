Dancing With the Stars fans speculate that Jenn Tran was last-minute addition to Season 33 cast

When the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 was announced on Wednesday morning, one name was a surprise.

The Bachelorette Jenn Tran, whose season as the lead of the dating series ended this week, was revealed to be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

The move reunites her with former flame Joey Graziadei, with whom she got close during his season of The Bachelor.

Given that Joey was revealed to be in talks for the cast last week, it’s surprising that Jenn was on the cast because her name hadn’t been mentioned until she was revealed to be joining Season 33.

Naturally, there are questions about whether the 26-year-old was a last-minute addition to the cast.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Adding fuel to that fire is the lack of a cast photo for Jenn.

Good Morning America shared a collection of cast photos on Instagram after the cast reveal.

Jenn doesn’t have an official DWTS cast photo

While every other celebrity and their pro dancer were together for cast photos, a social media photo of Jenn and Sasha Farber was used.

It may well be that Jenn was negotiating with DWTS and that those talks came down the wire.

Another possibility is that another celebrity was locked in and had to leave the show for whatever reason.

Either way, fans have some thoughts about the Jenn seemingly being added at the last minute.

Jenn Tran may have been added at the last minute. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“Jenn must have just been added last night,” one fan said in the comments section of the cast reveal.

Perhaps Jenn will open up about her journey from The Bachelorette to Dancing With the Stars when the new season begins.

Jenn is coming off a dramatic Bachelorette finale

Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette ended unpredictably on Tuesday evening when the live segment revealed she was single.

Fans think Jenn deserves better. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“Jenn deserves better – they really scrambled last minute to add her in,” another fan pointed out.

Another fan felt DWTS producers “just threw Jen in the mix after she was annihilated on TV last night.”

Jenn Tran is competing on DWTS. Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Whatever happened, adding Jenn is a good move because she was one of the best Bachelorette leads in years.

She’s likable, and her journey to DWTS should be another great platform to showcase her personality.

It’s hard to imagine Jenn appearing on anything Bachelor Nation-related in the future, so we’ll enjoy her time on DWTS while it lasts.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres September 17, 2024, at 8/7c on ABC. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.