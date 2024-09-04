Dancing With the Stars Season 33 cast revealed: Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, and more

Are you ready for a new crop of celebrities competing on Dancing With the Stars for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy?

The iconic reality series unveiled its Season 33 cast Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, and there are some surprises.

Of course, the long-running reality series already revealed that Team USA Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik was the first contestant late last month.

Ever since, there have been rumors that the likes of Eric Roberts, Anna Delvey, and Joey Graziadei had earned spots on the cast list.

It’s always an exciting time of year because some big names make it into the rumor mill, leaving fans either disappointed or happy when the official cast is announced.

Sometimes, the rumors aim too high with A-list names. Other times, they’re right on the money.

Who will compete on DWTS Season 33?

Who will be competing on Dancing With the Stars Season 33?

Danny Amendola: The NFL player will compete alongside pro dancer Witney Carson.

Anna Delvey: The ex-convict and subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna is competing alongside Ezra Sosa.

Joey Graziadei: The Bachelor alum will compete for the trophy alongside Jenna Johnson.

Dwight Howard: The NBA player will perform with Danielle Karagach for the judges and viewers.

Chandler Kinney: The Pretty Little Liars: Summer School breakout has been paired with Brandon Armstrong.

Ilona Maher: The rugby player competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and will be partnered with Alan Bersten on DWTS.

Brooks Nader: The model will partner with Gleb Savchenko to compete for the Mirrorball.

Phaedra Parks: The reality TV powerhouse will wow the audiences with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Eric Roberts: The popular actor will show off his dance moves with Britt Stewart.

Tori Spelling: The Beverly Hills, 90210 star will work with Pasha Pashkov.

Jenn Tran: The Bachelorette will search for a win with Sasha Farber.

Reginald VelJohnson: The action movie star will be paired with Emma Slater for DWTS Season 33.

The rumors were mostly true, but the issue with people being in talks with the show to participate is that the negotiations could break down at any moment.

Jenn Tran should be one to watch

We’re most excited to see Jenn after her journey on The Bachelorette concluded in a dramatic finale on Tuesday evening.

Jenn has a great presence on screen, and it will be interesting to see her segue into the dancing competition, like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Charity Lawson.

Anna Delvey, of course, fits the mold of the clickbait casting the series is famous for, but it’s hard to tell how she’ll fare in the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.