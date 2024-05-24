Daisy Kelliher makes a change amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 delay

Daisy won’t be back on Bravo airwaves this summer, much to the dismay of Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans.

However, the chief stew has been keeping busy and entertaining fans via social media.

This week, Daisy gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans something to talk about when she made a major change.

Daisy chopped off her signature long blonde locks, and she looks fabulous.

“Hot girl summer coming in quick 💃🏼 #hair #short #transition #london #hairchange #blonde @annettefieldhair,” she captioned the fun video debuting her new do.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Daisy’s Instagram post to become flooded with comments on her latest look.

Daisy Kelliher rocks new hairstyle amid Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 delay

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, who has found herself in the middle of some RHONJ drama, popped in first to write, “BIG YES🔥❤️👏.”

Daisy’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Lucy Edmunds showed her love for Daiy’s new look, as did Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood.

Kate loves the new hair. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck star Fraser Olender replied, “Oh my god I LOVE IT.” Below Deck Med alum Malia White also loves Daisy’s hair.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares also showed some love for her friend’s change.

More support for the hair change. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Daisy took to Instagram Stories to thank everyone for gushing about her new look. The chief stew admitted in the video that it was the best decision, and she’s so happy she chopped off her hair.

Daisy’s thrilled with her new look. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

The new style from Daisy isn’t the only thing that has Below Deck fans buzzing right now as a lot is happening in the hit yachting franchise.

More Below Deck news

Ben Willoughby has made a harsh claim about Captain Kerry Titheradge as Season 11 of Below Deck concludes. Spoilers for Below Deck hint at what caused Ben to dislike the caption.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck has been renewed for Season 12, with filming happening now. The Below Deck Season 12 renewal has left fans questioning the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under.

The end of Season 11 also means questions on the St. David boatmances. Barbie Pascual recently gave an update on her relationship with Kyle Stille.

Sunny Marquis and Ben are keeping the status of their boatmance under wraps, but his Instagram Stories have some fans convinced they know the answer.

Make sure to tune in to see how Below Deck Season 11 ends on Monday, May 27, at 9/8c on Bravo and to prepare for Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.