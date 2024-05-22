Below Deck fan favorite Aesha Scott will return to the small screen in less than two weeks.

Aesha reunites with her friend Captain Sandy Yawn for Below Deck Med Season 9.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, fans were shocked when the trailer for Below Deck Med Season 9 dropped revealing Aesha’s return.

Not just because of Aesha but because the show was back on Bravo months after Season 8 wrapped.

Even though fans want Aesha back with Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under, she has promised her return to the Med does not disappoint.

Aesha helped hype fans for Below Deck Med Season 9 on social media the other day.

Aesha Scott teases ‘good season’ of Below Deck Med ahead of Season 9 premiere

Aesha shared her official cast photo on Instagram to gush over being back in the Med.

“EXACTLY TWO WEEKS TODAY UNTIL THE FIRST EPISODE OF BDM S9 AIRS!!!!!I am soooooo excited!!! It is SUCH a good season, I think you’ll laugh and cry and stress out and celebrate but mostly laugh with us. There are some really hilarious moments 😂,” she wrote.

Aesha also opened up about what she gained from the season and reminded her followers when to tune in for Below Deck Med Season 9.

“I also grew again as a Chief Stew and it was an intense but rewarding journey as always, as the role of Chief becomes second nature I am tested in new ways 💛 Please set a reminder on your phones because I would love you to watch 🥰💛😍 June 3rd 9/8C on Bravo in the US,” Aesha ended her caption.

Some of Aesha’s Below Deck pals popped into the comments section to help hype her and the show.

Below Deck stars are ready for Aesha Scott to be back on-screen

Culver Bradbury had an interesting exchange with Aesha to show her some support. The two worked together on Below Deck Down Under, and Aesha said she missed having her Chief Entertainment Officer by her side.

Aesha shares her thoughts. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Meanwhile, Aesha’s good friend and former Below Deck Med costar Anastasia Surmava chimed in too simply writing, “THERE SHE IS 🔥” which got a laugh out of Aesha.

Anastasia chimed in. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Below Deck alum Hayley De Sola Pinto also popped up in the comments section to call Aesha a “queen” and we agree with her. Aesha for her part expressed her love for Hayley.

Hayley also chimed in. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Whether you are excited or upset that Below Deck Med has returned, it’s safe to say that having Aesha Scott back will be a treat for fans. It might even make it easier for some Below Deck Med viewers to watch.

Are you ready for Below Deck Med Season 9?

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.