Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer teases Aesha Scott’s return, a Captain Sandy proposal, premiere date, and more

Bravo has just pulled a fast one on Below Deck fans by revealing Below Deck Med Season 9 will air before Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

It was a big surprise, considering Below Deck Med Season 8 aired right before Below Deck Season 11, which is currently on air.

However, the trailer was dropped, revealing that Aesha Scott has returned to Below Deck Med to work with her friend, Captain Sandy Yawn.

Another familiar face is in the trailer – Elena Dubaich from Season 7 of Below Deck Med.

Elena was only on for a hot second to replace Kyle Viljoen after his epic fall toward the end of the season.

The upcoming season is historic for Below Deck Med, filming for the first time in Athens, Greece.

Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer features Captain Sandy Yawn’s proposal and more crew chaos

Along with Aesha’s return, the trailer reveals Below Deck Med fans will see Captain Sandy propose to her now fiancee Leah Shafer.

That’s right, the two got engaged last summer and are set to wed next month. It turns out the moment was televised and her whole crew was watching.

In true Below Deck Med fashion, the season is anything but smooth sailing. Aesha is in for a tough time with her two stews constantly at each other’s throats.

In fact, at one point, the drama becomes too much for Aesha, who declares, “This is actually the hardest management situation I’ve ever had.”

Some crew boatmance drama goes down, too, leading to a lust triangle that happens even though one person is already in a relationship. The deck team faces a major mishap with the anchor that might have disastrous repercussions.

Below Deck Med fans can expect a slew of over-the-top demanding charter guests, some firings, fighting, and all-around craziness.

When does Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere?

Monday, June 3, kicks off the new Season 9 of Below Deck at 9/8c. No, Below Deck Med won’t be available early on Peacock. Instead, episodes will drop on the streaming service the next day.

Aside from what we see in the trailer, a press release for Below Deck Med gives fans a hint at what’s in store for the Mustique crew.

“Amidst a saga of delayed provisions, managing a complicated interior department and a medical emergency, Aesha strives to ensure the guests are treated to a five-star service experience.,” read the press release. “Chef Jono, a self-taught culinary architect, quickly learns he has high expectations to fill to prove his culinary capabilities to the guests. Meanwhile, the deck crew faces its own hurdles and must learn that communication is key in order to successfully get through the season.”

What do you think of Below Deck Med returning already?

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.