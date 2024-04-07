Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has been on fans’ minds since the end of the explosive Season 4 reunion.

There was a major rift between Colin MacRae, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King that left fans wondering what would happen next with the dream team.

After all, Daisy, Gary, Colin, and Captain Glenn Shepard have made Below Deck Sailing Yacht a mega-hit for the yachting franchise.

The anticipation for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was heightened after sexual misconduct allegations against Gary broke last summer, and he was removed from BravoCon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans will soon have the answers to some burning questions about Season 5 as the premiere nears.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Glenn teased the next season of the sailing show would hit Bravo airwaves this summer, but we have narrowed it down more.

When does Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premiere in 2024?

Below Deck, Season 11 has entered the back half of the season, and we are closer to Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5. Based on the mid-season trailer for Below Deck, the Season 11 finale will air on Monday, May 20.

That means Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht should premiere on Monday, June 3. The reason for the two-week break will be for one of two reasons.

One is a Below Deck Season 11 reunion that will air on Monday, May 27. At this time, we don’t know if a reunion will happen, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes for a reunion. Below Deck reunions seem to be a thing of the past.

If there isn’t a Below Deck reunion, Below Deck Sailing Yacht will likely still air on June 3 because Monday, May 27, is Memorial Day. Odds are Bravo won’t air the premiere of a new season on a holiday.

This means that in less than two months, Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be back on the air.

When will a Below Deck Sailing Yacht trailer drop?

While we wait for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiere date, Bravo should be giving fans a trailer for Season 5 in the next couple of weeks. Bravo tends to share more cast news and a teaser for new seasons about 4 to 6 weeks from the premiere date.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can definitely expect a trailer before the end of April. Along with a teaser, we will learn about the cast or, instead, what we don’t already know.

Captain Glenn, Daisy, and Gary are all back for another stint on the Below Deck spin-off, as photos from filming last summer were leaked. The picture was revealed before the allegations against Gary, so it’s unclear as of now just how much Below Deck Sailing Yacht will portray him.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.