Below Deck Season 11 has been well into the second half for a few weeks now.

It’s been quite a season that honestly feels very long although entertaining.

The mid-season trailer dropped over a month ago, which means the end is in sight.

However, we aren’t as close to Season 11 of Below Deck wrapping up as fans might think.

Oh yes, the drama isn’t slowing down anytime soon nor are the crew exits.

Let’s take a look at the episode still to come this season.

How many episodes are left in Below Deck Season 11?

Last night, Below Deck Season 11 Episode 12 aired, featuring Chef Anthony Iracane getting fired by Captain Kerry Titheradge. When the captain told Chief Stew Fraser Olender about the firing, he revealed three charters remained in the season.

That means there are at least five episodes left in Below Deck Season 11. Each charter tends to last about two episodes, but if there’s a short charter, it could only be one episode.

We know that in the mid-season trailer shared nine episodes were left then. Five more episodes would get us to the 17 episodes being promoted in the trailer.

Only a handful of episodes left doesn’t mean the drama will be lacking. While the chef may be gone Below Deck spoilers tease that Paris Fields immediately clashes with Anthony’s replacement.

Ben Willoughby also tries to restart a former romance leading us to believe someone else in the interior may leave.

More Below Deck news

There’s so much going down on and off-screen in the Below Deck universe.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser clapped back at the trolls, including Jill Zarin, in a one fitting his sass and wit.

Captain Kerry and Ben are at odds after the bosun called out the captain for talking bad about him.

Below Deck fans are not happy with what went down with Anthony, and they are not holding back their thoughts on the hot topic.

We also know that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will kick off this summer. Fans are anxiously waiting for more details on the show, especially how Gary King will fit in after sexual misconduct allegations came to light last summer.

It’s been a roller coaster ride of a season for Below Deck fans with a new captain and so many over-the-top demanding charter guests. The end won’t happen for another few weeks so keep watching to make sure not a moment of the chaos is missed.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.