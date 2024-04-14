90 Day Fiance star gets flirty with Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder

Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder caught the eye of a 90 Day Fiance star this week.

Natalya is no stranger to being the subject of male attention, especially during her two seasons on the hit-yachting show.

Now that she has left yachting behind to focus on a career as a model in various capacities, Natalya often gets tongues wagging.

That was the case the other day when Natalya shared a jaw-dropping picture to social media.

The post promoting her side hustle gained the attention of someone about whom 90 Day Fiancé fans have many opinions.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It shouldn’t surprise 90 Day Fiance fans that Big Ed Brown showed up in Natalya’s comments section.

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown gets flirty with Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder

Natalya was on fire in the photo with her back on a yacht but not in her stew uniform. The brunette beauty rocked a pair of cream pants and nothing else other than a book strategically placed to cover her chest.

There’s no question Natalya stunned in the pictures, and Big Ed couldn’t agree more.

“Haute..!❤❤❤❤❤,” Big Ed wrote on the Instagram post.

The comment caught Natalya’s attention, too, and she replied back, revealing she’s a 90 Day Fiance fan.

“awwww thanks big Ed! I’ve been watching your show!” she stated.

Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

Those who watch 90 Day Fiance know that Big Ed has had his fill of women on the hit TLC show. Big Ed’s personal life always has fans commenting and that was the case with his remark to Natalya.

“God you get around big fella,” remarked @theaveragesaiyan.

Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

Will Natalya Scudder return to Below Deck Med Season 9?

Natalya surprised Below Deck Med fans will her return to Season 8. After serious crew drama with Kyle Viljoen and Tumi Mhlongo, as well as boyfriend drama, Natalya left before the season ended.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering if Natalya would pop back up again on the hit yachting show. Below Deck Med Season 9 has already been filmed and Natalya was not featured in the leaked photos.

That doesn’t mean she won’t make a surprise return, but after Below Deck Med Season 8, the odds are slim. Then again, it’s Below Deck, and anything is possible.

In the meantime, Below Deck fans can catch Natalya’s good friend Paris Fields on Below Deck Season 11.

Natalya Scudder caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance star Big Ed Brown with a recent Instagram share. What do you think of this?

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.