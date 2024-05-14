Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn marries Leah Shafter on a superyacht: See the beautiful wedding

Captain Sandy Yawn married her girlfriend Leah Shafer on a superyacht last weekend surrounded by family and friends.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Below Deck Med star popped the question last fall after four years of dating the singer.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med will feature Captain Sandy’s surprise proposal during Leah’s visit to Greece.

Captain Sandy and Leah made it official in an intimate ceremony in their new home state of Florida.

It was also a Below Deck family affair, with several stars attending and one who married the newlyweds.

Captain Sandy has shared details of their beautiful day, along with some exciting news for Below Deck fans.

Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn marries Leah Shafter

Taking to Instagram, Captain Sandy revealed that she married Leah on Saturday, May 11, on a superyacht. Below Deck Med executive producer Nadine Rajabi officiated the wedding.

The captain shared a carousel of photos from her and Leah’s special days, revealing Captain Sandy wore a white suit, while Leah wore a white wedding dress for the festivities.

It was a smiles all around in the pictures that included the signature kiss a and more moments from the wedding.

“On May 11th, 2024, I married the love of my life. I had no idea how amazing marriage could be! It feels incredible, and I feel like the luckiest woman in the world. I love you, Leah Rae Yawn!! Thank you for taking my name! Thank you to our entire family and friends for coming out to show your love and support to our relationship,” began the caption on Captain Sandy’s IG post.

For those wondering, yes, cameras were rolling at the ceremony. Captain Sandy didn’t reveal if the wedding would be a special on Bravo or added to Below Deck Med Season 9.

Instead, she simply teased the upcoming season before giving a shout-out to Leah for doing the music and Below Deck Med alum Chef Dave White for doing the food.

Other Below Deck stars that got a mention in the Instagram post included Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott, who just got engaged herself, and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Captain Sandy’s IG post to have some replies from some of her Below Deck family.

Below Deck Med stars react to Captain Sandy Yawn marrying Leah Shafer

Malia White was not in attendance at the wedding, but she did offer her love and congratulations to the newlyweds.

Captain Sandy replied to Malia and revealed that not only was she invited, but so was Katie Flood, both of whom the captain said were missed at the wedding.

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

“You are both Stunning! Congratulations love you both and wishing you all the happiness in the world xxxxx,” wrote Below Deck Med alum Bugsy Drake.

Aesha showed to comment sharing, “IT WAS SO BEAUTIFUL 🥹🥹🥹 Thank you for having me there 💛 You two are what love is. All my love xx.”

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

Below Deck Med’s Jessika Asai and Elena Dubaich also had kind words for the happy couple.

Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

Captain Sandy Yawn and Leah Shafer are married. The Below Deck Med star shared that The New York Times has more details about their wedding day.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.