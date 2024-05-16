Below Deck renewed for Season 12: What about Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Season 12 has been confirmed, but there are still so many questions regarding the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under.

Last week, Bravo announced that several shows have been green-lit for another season, with Below Deck Season 12 at the top of the list.

This news came hot on the heels of speculation that Below Deck was filming in St. Maarten.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Kerry Titheradge and a couple of Season 11 crew members will be back for another season of the OG show.

While the return of Below Deck is undoubtedly great news, fans are worried about the lack of renewals for Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

So, should Below Deck fans be concerned about the future of the Below Deck spin-offs?

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Why were Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht not renewed by Bravo?

There’s a very good reason why the two Below Deck spin-offs were not renewed right now. Neither of their already-ordered seasons have aired yet, so Bravo isn’t in a rush to get a new season in the can.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 and Below Deck Down Under Season 3 have been filmed and will eventually air on Bravo.

Last month, Bravo revealed that Below Deck Med Season 9 will premiere after Below Deck Season 11 wraps, rather than Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, as fans had hoped.

The schedule change and the lack of news about Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have fans in a frenzy. But there’s no reason to fear the two Below Deck spin-offs are done for good.

After all, Below Deck Med wasn’t renewed for Season 10, and we all know the Captain Sandy Yawn spin-off isn’t going anywhere before the milestone season.

It means we must wait until the already-filmed seasons air before getting news on future ones. Honestly, at this point, we would be happy with info on the seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under that have been filmed.

More Below Deck news

The Below Deck world has been busy over the past week with lots of information coming out, including Fraser Olender and charter guest Steven.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott got engaged to her longtime love, Scotty Dobson.

Captain Sandy Yawn married her longtime love, Leah Shafer, last weekend, with several Below Deck fan favorites in attendance for the nuptials.

There’s also not great news for a Below Deck Season 11 reunion show, but not all hope has been lost just yet.

Captain Jason Chambers has shared a message with Below Deck Down Under fans while they wait for Season 3, and it’s so good!

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.