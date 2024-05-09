Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott engaged to boyfriend Scotty Dobson: See the sunset beach proposal

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott and her longtime boyfriend Scotty Dobson are engaged.

Aesha and Scotty have been happily in love for over four years.

News of their engagement comes hot on the heels of the couple announcing they bought their first house together in New Zealand.

It also follows the reveal that Aesha will team back up with Captain Sandy Yawn for Below Deck Med Season 9.

Oh yes, Aesha has a lot to celebrate these days, and she has shared it all with her fans.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Below Deck Down Under fan favorite used Instagram to announce Scotty popped the question.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott engaged to boyfriend Scotty Dobson

Aesha shared a carousel of pictures from the special day that she had no idea was coming. Scotty opted for sunset time on a beach for his proposal.

The look on Aesha’s face speaks volumes about her happiness and surprise at Scotty’s romantic moment. It was smiles all around and more for both of them as the moment was captured by photographer Ben Bartlett.

“SAID YESSSSSSS!!! I SAID YES I SAID YES!! Of course it was a yes 🥰🥰 I feel like the luckiest girl in the whole world. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!! 🥹💛,” she began her lengthy IG post.

The chief stew admitted she was a hopeless romantic who had always dreamed of this moment. Aesha revealed that her now-fiance popped the question last week, and it was everything she hoped it would be.

After sharing that Aesha wondered when she was in her 20s if she would ever meet that special someone, she gushed over her soon-to-be husband.

“With all the dreams of a happy ending I never thought I’d get someone quite as good as Scott. He is a good, decent, honest person to the core and he loves me so much. He treats me well and respects me and my dreams and makes me laugh. I had never had a healthy relationship so I didn’t know what such a good one even looked like. I am the luckiest woman in the world that I get to have his love 💛 He is my fairytale ending 🥹🥹🥹,” Aesha gushed.

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott shares engagement news

She went on to thank those who helped Scotty make the proposal perfect. Aesha explained that all she wanted was to be surprised, and Scotty hit it out of the park, including proposing at one of her favorite spots, Homunga Bay.

Scotty used the premise of Aesha’s friend wanting pictures at the beach to get her there.

“I turned to see why and I see Scott, teary eyed, walking toward me with a nice shirt on and that’s when I knew the real reason they got me down there!!!! Then it was a whirlwind of love and excitement and I actually barely remember it because I was so shocked hahaha.” she ended her heartfelt and happy message.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Down Under is engaged! The New Zealand beauty remains on cloud nine following the news.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha will be back on Below Deck Med for Season 9 with a new crew, so fans can expect more on her engagement as the show premieres.

Congrats to Aesha and Scotty!

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.