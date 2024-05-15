Are Kyle and Barbie from Below Deck still together?

Below Deck Season 11 will soon end, just as it seems the boatmance between Kyle Stille and Barbie Pascual is heating up.

The newest St. David couple, and the one we are rooting for, has Below Deck fans buzzing after the most recent episode.

Despite Barbie not being thrilled with Kyle’s actions while wearing a kilt, they admitted they have real feelings for each other.

Kyle and Barbie even hinted at love happening between them.

However, Below Deck fans know that boatmances don’t generally don’t last once the season ends.

So, are Barbie and Kyle the exception to the rule?

Are Kyle Stille and Barbie Pascual from Below Deck still together?

Barbie made her second appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week alongside her pal and fellow Below Deck star, Paris Fields.

Relationships were one hot topic on WWHL, leading host Andy Cohen to ask if Kyle and Barbie were still going strong today.

“No,” she replied.

Barbara “Barbie” Pascual reveals that she and Kyle Stillie are no more. #WWHL #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/fiPWN0rFb2 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) May 14, 2024

Although we grew to like them together, it’s not surprising the romance didn’t last, considering Barbie’s concerns about how different they are in real life.

Barbie didn’t share more insight into what happened with Kyle, but social media sleuths have uncovered an interesting detail about the deckhand.

One Reddit user revealed that while in Missoula, Montana they discovered Kyle had a profile on the dating app Bumble.

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual is off the market

While Kyle may still be looking for that special someone, Barbie has found hers. The stew shared on WWHL that her guy isn’t a yachtie, and he checks all of her boxes.

“I have a boyfriend. Super in love, actually,” Barbie expressed, adding. “He’s Jewish, and he wears pants.”

No, she didn’t give any other details on her beau. She didn’t reveal his name or how long they had been together. Barbie has kept the relationship private because he isn’t pictured on her Instagram account either.

Below Deck fans must keep watching to learn what happens with Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stille on Season 11.

Hopefully, we find out before they leave the St. David yacht because, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s no good news about a reunion show.

Kyle and Barbie do not follow each other on social media, which tends to mean something bad has gone down. Stay tuned to find out if that is the case with those two.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.