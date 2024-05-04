Will there be a Below Deck Season 11 reunion? That’s a question Below Deck fans are asking as the season barrels toward the end.

Below Deck reunions used to be a given, even if done via Zoom due to the yachties schedule.

However, that has not been the case in the past year, with only Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 having a reunion in 2023.

The lack of reunions has left Below Deck fans unhappy, as many things are left unresolved after the season ends.

There are less than a handful of episodes left in Season 11 of Below Deck.

So, should fans expect a Season 11 reunion show? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Will there be a Below Deck Season 11 reunion?

Barbie Pascual appeared on Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier’s podcast, Dear Reality You’re Effed, to dish on her stint on the hit yachting show. Hannah wasted no time asking Barbie what fans wanted to know, including if the reunion had been filmed.

“No,” Barbie responded. “That’s going to be interesting.”

Then Hannah wanted to know if Barbie knew if a reunion show would be filmed.

“I haven’t heard anything about it,” Barbie expressed. “I feel like there haven’t been some reunions lately, right?”

The two ladies discussed how Below Deck reunions are not a priority, with Hannah joking Bravo flips a coin to decide whether or not there will be a yachtie reunion.

Meanwhile, Sunny Marquis also gave a clue that the Below Deck Season 11 reunion show isn’t happening. Sunny appeared in the comments section of Ben Willoughby’s IG post, giving a shout-out to Barbie.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the IG post sparked backlash for Ben from Barbie and Below Deck Med alum Nataly Scudder.

However, Sunny simply teased the lack of a Below Deck Season 11 reunion.

“Oh how entertaining would a reunion be,” Sunny wrote.

Sunny weighs in on a possible reunion. Pic credit: @wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

Based on Sunny and Barbie’s comments, Below Deck fans shouldn’t get excited for a Season 11 reunion show. The cast would certainly have information about it now if one happened.

It’s a bummer for fans that Below Deck reunions don’t seem to be a thing anymore. Even if they are virtual, they give fans closure and insight into the season and where the crew stands with each other today.

Are you surprised a Below Deck Season 11 reunion doesn’t seem to be on the horizon?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.