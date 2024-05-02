Is Below Deck Down Under Season 3 happening? Here’s what we know

Is Below Deck Down Under Season 3 happening? That’s a question on fans’ minds as Bravo has a schedule shake-up involving the hit yachting franchise.

Aside from Bravo’s schedule change, Chief Stew Aesha Scott has returned to her Below Deck Med roots for Season 9, leading to more questions about Below Deck Down Under.

Aesha spoke out after the Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer dropped, but she didn’t mention Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

This is the time of year when the Below Deck spin-off should be hitting the airwaves via Bravo or Peacock.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason Chambers had a request for fans regarding Season 3 of the Below Deck spin-off.

So, will there be more Below Deck Down Under? Let’s take a look at what we know.

There’s good news for Below Deck Down Under fans: the show will go on. Noah Samton, a senior vice president of unscripted current production for NBCUniversal, did confirm via The New York Times that Season 3 was filming from early February to late March.

Below Deck cameras were spotted filming in Seychelles in the Indian Ocean at the beginning of March. Despite speculation a new spin-off was in the works, it seems those cameras were for Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

Captain Jason Chambers will be back for another season, with the rumor mill buzzing that Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph is returning for her second stint on the show.

All other crew members are being kept under wraps for now, but at least we know hunky Captain Jason will be on our TV screens again.

When will Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere on Bravo?

The wait for Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under to hit Bravo airwaves will be long. Below Deck Season 11 still has four episodes left, and then Below Deck Med Season 9 has to play out.

After Below Deck Med, hopefully, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will air. However, anything is possible at this point, as it seems a shift is happening in the Below Deck schedule on Bravo.

That means Below Deck Down Under Season 3 could follow Below Deck Med, but that would be a quick editing turnaround.

Those interested in learning more about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 hold-up can click here.

More good news for Below Deck fans has emerged, too, as it seems Season 12 is on the horizon too.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.