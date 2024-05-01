There’s a new feud in the Below Deck world and it involves a few members from the hit yachting franchise.

Ben Willoughby and Barbie Pascual have been at odds on the show, as well as off-screen too, amid new drama.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Barbie had words for Ben after he shaded Below Deck.

Meanwhile, Ben has been kind of flip-flopping on how he feels about Barbie as well as other cast members.

Following the most recent episode of Below Deck, Ben shared a picture of him with Barbie, showing some love for her.

“Barbs! 🫶🏼,” he captioned the IG post featuring a couple of selfies of the two of them.

The post caught Barbie’s attention, stirring up some serious Below Deck drama in the comments section.

Barbie Pascual and Natalya Scudder clash with Ben Willoughby as Below Deck feud ignites

The stew was the first to comment on Ben’s message, and she wasn’t very happy with him at all.

“You literally just dragged me last week on your story. Now ..you post me? Make it make sense.” Barbie wrote.

Paris Fields also chimed in, poking fun at what Ben said on the most recent episode where he was blaming his messed-up love life on women.

Things got amped up when Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder entered the chat to stand up for Barbie by writing, “YESSSSS GIRL”

The remark got under Ben’s skin so he clapped back “@natalyascudder_ get outta the comments 👋🏽.” In true Natalya fashion, she didn’t take his comment lying down, saying, “@wanderingwilloughby hahahaha because you weren’t in mine when it was my season 😂.”

It was Ben’s turn to the war of words by dissing her leadership and her dissing his comeback. Things continue on for a bit, with Ben making fun of Natalya more before Barbie jumped into their fight.

Barbie replied to Natalya, calling her an icon, with Natalya letting Barbie know she got her. Ben also got called out by Barbie who called him embarrassing.

“@wanderingwilloughby you are so embarrassing online! Make it stop! 🛑,” she said.

Ben couldn’t let it go, replying, “@barbiepascuall when you stop blowing smoke up peoples a** who are blatantly bad people ✌🏽.”

Not everyone was taking sides; one Below Deck star thought Ben and Barbie both needed to chill.

Below Deck’s Kyle Stille has a message for Barbie Pascual and Ben Willoughby

Kyle Stille wants both of his co-stars to take a step back from the chaos and drama.

“@wanderingwilloughby @barbiepascuall you both need to get a grip of yourselfs 😂😂,” Kyle expressed.

Ben replied with an emoji to simply acknowledge what Kyle said.

Season 11 of Below Deck is almost over, so fans will have to keep watching to see what else unfolds with Ben Willoughby and Barbie Pascual.

Are you Team Barbie or Team Ben?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.