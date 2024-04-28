Below Deck Down Under fans are freaking out that Aesha Scott’s time on the Below Deck spin-off may have come to an end.

This week, the trailer for Below Deck Med Season 9 was dropped, revealing Aesha’s back working with Captain Sandy Yawn.

Last summer, a photo of Aesha filming the season was leaked, but it was speculated that she was there to help Captain Sandy out of a jam for part of the season.

However, that’s not the case, and Aesha has taken on the chief stew role on Below Deck Med.

The news has Below Deck Down Under fans worried her time working with Captain Jason Chambers is done.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, has Aesha ditched Captain Jason to work with Captain Sandy again? Let’s see what we know.

Is Aesha Scott leaving Below Deck Down Under?

Just because Aesha will appear on Below Deck Med Season 9 doesn’t mean she won’t be back with Captain Jason for Below Deck Down Under Season 3. Filming for Below Deck Down Under didn’t start until earlier this year.

That would have given Aesha ample time to film both shows with no conflict.

One thing that has social media sleuths concerned is that at the time Below Deck Down Under was alleging filming, Aesha shared a major life milestone.

Aesha bought a house with her boyfriend Scotty.

It’s hard to believe that Aesha would willingly walk away from Below Deck Down Under, especially considering her close relationship with Captain Jason. After all, there’s no reason she couldn’t be on both shows like Luka Brunton was last year.

Below Deck Down Under soared in success during Season 2 because of the dynamic between the two of them. The way they handled the Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne situations only made them more popular with fans.

Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind all Below Deck shows, know that Captain Jason and Aesha are ratings gold, but that doesn’t mean a shake-up won’t happen.

Below Deck franchise switches things up

This year has brought several changes to the Below Deck family, most noticeably Captain Kerry Titheradge taking over the OG show from Captain Lee. Captain Kerry has made the show his own earning him mad props from Below Deck fans.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 should have aired after Below Deck Season 11, but instead, Below Deck Med Season 9 will be on Bravo. The sailing show experienced a major shift after Season 4 ended, and you can read all about its impact on Season 5 here.

Now, it seems that Below Deck Down Under may be the next yachting franchise to undergo a change. After all, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason has reached out to fans to ask for help with the show.

Aesha Scott has joined Below Deck Med but we have hope that doesn’t mean it’s the end of her days on Below Deck Down Under. Stay tuned to find out more on this hot topic.

Below Deck Med Season 9 premieres on Monday, June 3 at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo.