Captain Lee Rosbach’s new show Deadly Waters trailer, premiere date, and everything else we know

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach will soon be back on the small screen.

After 10 seasons on Below Deck, the fan-favorite captain was not asked back to the OG yachting show.

Captain Lee made it clear leaving Below Deck was not his idea.

It’s been over a year since Captain Lee was on Below Deck, and he’s been thriving.

This summer, the Stud of the Sea embarks on a TV journey to show his fans a different side of yachting.

Deadly Waters has Captain Lee in his element, exposing the not-so-glamorous side of his career.

What is Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach’s new show Deadly Waters?

The other day, Oxygen dropped a first look at Captain Lee’s latest TV gig. Instead of helming a yacht, Captain Lee is the host of the true crime original series Deadly Waters

Captain Lee shows the dangerous side of being on the water as stories of deadly and dangerous situations are featured.

“The water can be a very dangerous place: waves, unrelenting currents, and violent storms can come up in a matter of seconds. For the first time, we’re exposing an even bigger threat than Mother Nature, people with a deadly agenda,” the captain teases in the trailer.

No topic is off limits for Captain Lee, but the first season of his new show will tell stories of unexplained sea sickness, a passenger going overboard, a wealthy mogul mystery, and more.

Each week, Captain Lee takes viewers through situations they definitely won’t see on Below Deck.

When does Deadly Waters premiere?

Deadly Waters Season 1 premieres on Saturday, June 1 at 9/8c on Oxygen. The season consists of eight episodes, airing every Saturday and wrapping up on Saturday, July 20.

Captain Lee shared the official trailer on Instagram to reveal the exciting news he be back on TV soon.

“@captain_lee_rosbach unravels the sinister secrets that lie at sea in this new series. Don’t miss the series premiere of Deadly Waters with Captain Lee on June 1 on Oxygen True Crime,” read the joint caption with the official Oxygen IG account.

Captain Lee Rosbach takes on a new television adventure in Deadly Waters in less than a month.

Meanwhile, as Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Season 12 has been spotted filming with Captain Kerry Titheradge back on the bridge.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Deadly Waters premieres on Saturday, June 1 at 9/8c on Oxygen.