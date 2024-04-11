Captain Lee Rosbach sounds off on Jill Zarin as Below Deck guest: ‘Camera doesn’t lie’

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach is the latest person to speak out about Jill Zarin as a charter guest.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star has been blasted for her actions in her two-episode stint of Below Deck.

Jill was over the top, demanding, and acted like she was the primary guest, even though she was not.

Despite no longer being on Below Deck, the Stud of Seas often weighs in on the drama.

Boy did he ever weigh in on Jill and a crew member who has since come to Jill’s defense.

It should surprise no one that Captain Lee didn’t have good things to say about the RHONY alum.

Captain Lee Rosbach sounds off on Jill Zarin as Below Deck guest

This week on his podcast, Salty with Captain Lee, the subject of Jill was brought up almost immediately. as

“Below Deck had a tough week,” he said, elaborating more when his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti asked why. “They had Jill Zarin on.”

Captain Lee refrained from refereeing to Jill as he wanted her to, but Sam called her a “Tuesday.” Then the captain addressed the drama about the ice, which they both thought was extra.

“So, f**k it, drink your diet coke hot. I don’t give a s**t,” the captain stated.

Regarding the bathrooms being stocked, Captain Lee revealed toiletries are never out for guests. While most yachts have them, they aren’t just sitting out on shelves; something he thinks “looks tacky.”

The Stud of the Sea also used a great one-liner about his feelings about Jill and the bathroom request.

“I wonder if she brought some deodorant for her attitude because it sure as hell stunk,” he spilled.

There’s no question Jill was trying to be the primary. After Captain Lee called her out about that, he gave Captain Kerry Titheradge props for telling the crew to focus on the primary’s demands or requests, not Jill’s.

“I agree with him. You take care of the primary. Everybody else is on their own,” Captain Lee admitted.

While he gave Captain Kerry props, he didn’t do the same with Barbie Pascual for coming out to defend Jill.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach calls out Barbie Pascual for standing up for Jill Zarin

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Barbie did an Instagram video to insist Jill was not as bad as the show led Below Deck viewers to believe. Captain Lee wasn’t really here for that.

“Some of the Below Deck stars have since come to Zarin’s defense, including Pascal, who, after watching the episode back, said, I don’t think Jill was as bad as it looked,” Captain Lee admitted.

In true Captain Lee fashion, he wondered if the crew felt bad for her over the backlash, but one thing will always be true.

“The only thing I know is the camera doesn’t lie,” he exclaimed.

Captain Lee isn’t here for Jill’s attitude. Pic credit: @captain_lee_rosbach/Instagram

Barbie wasn’t the only Below Deck alum who came to Jill’s defense. Kyle Viljoen from Below Deck Med called her “TV Magic.”

Captain Lee Rosbach did not address that, nor did he address Jill Zarin blaming Fraser Olender for her group’s bad trip. Yes, the RHONY alum said that and more, which you can read here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.