Jill Zarin claps back at haters over Below Deck backlash: ‘Nobody hates me’

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin has clapped back at haters slamming her after her Below Deck appearance.

It’s been quite a week for Jill, which kicked off with part one of her two-part stint on the hit yachting show.

After the first episode aired, featuring Jill being entitled, obnoxious, and demanding, she endured a lot of backlash.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jill was blasted on social media for her Below Deck behavior.

Jill has spoken out amid the backlash and ahead of her second episode.

The former RHONY starlet has cleared the air to remind people Below Deck is a TV show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the other day, Jill had a message for all the trolls coming for her following her Below Deck debut. In a video, she set the record straight on her behavior.

“I wanted to talk about last night for a quick second. First of all, I had a great time, and I’m so grateful to my friends Melinda and her husband, Noah, for inviting Gary and I for an amazing couple of days that you know, you’re only on the boat for less than 48 hours,” she began her message.

Jill explained that while it may seem longer to Below Deck viewers, the charter was really just two days. Then, she addressed the elephant in the room — her Below Deck backlash.

“We love the crew. I especially love the captain. You know, it’s a television show. They’ve had a really tough season. I think they needed someone to spice it up and they got me for free, and I did for sure live up to that. But let me tell you, I’m speaking to them on text and messages. It’s all good. Nobody hates me,” Jill expressed.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum then reminded viewers it’s a TV and toot her own horn for helping the St. David crew.

“It’s a television show, and I had a great time, and hopefully they learned a few lessons from Mama Jill because yes, I am experienced at yachting and some of them aren’t,” she stated.

Jill explained that her words were not a lie as one of them, Barbie Pascual, said she had never been on a yacht so big. The Bravo star also insisted everything was good with the crew.

Barbie did come out this week to defend the Real Housewife claiming Jill really wasn’t as bad as she came across on TV.

RHONY alum Jill Zarin won’t vacation with cameras after Below Deck

All of the backlash has clearly had an impact on Jill. Although she had a good time during her stint on the show, Jill has claimed she won’t vacation with cameras again anytime soon.

In another Instagram Story, Jill shared a photo with her and one of the primary guests, Melinda, on the St. David yacht. Jill made it clear the trip was “amazing” and that it made for a “great show,” but for their next trip coming up this summer, there will be no cameras.

There’s no question that Jill Zarin made quite an impression on Below Deck. The Real Housewives of New York City starlet’s time on the hit yachting show isn’t over, either.

Jill has one more episode left to finish up the charter. Based on Below Deck spoilers, viewers can expect more of the same from the Real Housewife.

Plus, her charter just might be the end of the road for Chef Anthony Iracane.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.