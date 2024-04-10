Jill Zarin blames Fraser Olender for Below Deck trip ‘being a total disaster’

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin has come out guns blazing to defend herself after her Below Deck appearance.

Jill’s final Below Deck episode aired this week, featuring more chaos, drama, and a tip that didn’t make the crew very happy.

Following the episode, Jill and Barbie Pascual addressed various things regarding the show.

They appeared together on the Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast to dish all things Below Deck.

It didn’t take Jill long to blame Chief Stew Fraser Olender for what she called a disaster of a trip.

Fraser has also been dragged by Below Deck fans for his treatment of Barbie.

Jill Zarin blames Fraser Olender for her Below Deck trip’ disaster’

There was, of course, a lot that Jill had to say about the yacht being understaffed compared to the real yachting world. Jill also had no qualms about admitting she likes what she likes, and if stuff isn’t good, she sends it back because that’s the hospitality way.

“This is a service industry, a mega-yacht. This was a mega yacht, 190-foot,” Jill expressed.

The Bravo personality went on to spill it cost her friends $45,000 for two days. Jill shared that the group got an itinerary from Fraser upon arrival of exactly how the next couple of days would go.

Then she had some words about the chief stew.

“One thing Fraser emphasized, which is ironic, is that there would be snacks and food all the time everywhere,” she spilled. “He actually emphasized that and completely didn’t deliver, and I have to tell you, I think about the trip. It was the head stew’s job to make sure things went seamlessly, and I kind of blame him for the trip being kind of a total disaster for my friends, who I felt terrible for.”

RHONY alum Jill Zarin reveals why she went on Below Deck

Jill was upset about the experience because her friends spent so much money on the show and had never been on a yacht like St. David’s before. Aside from the money – Jill also wanted her friends to enjoy their first time on television.

“You asked why I did I do the show, “Jill stated. “I did because my friends wanted to be on, g on television. I don’t blame them. A lot of people do. And I didn’t mind doing it with them because as long as I am me, I am good.”

The former Real Housewives also blamed the crew for her coming across so bad. Jill thinks that if the crew hadn’t reamed her and had a different attitude toward her, Below Deck fans would have leaned into Jill more.

Instead, Jill got creamed by Below Deck viewers more than once.

However as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Barbie came out to defend Jill. Below Deck alum Kyle Viljoen also stood up for the RHONY alum.

This isn’t the first time Jill has come out to stand up for her Below Deck behavior. Last week she declared the crew doesn’t hate her despite them dissing her on the show.

Well, there you have it, Below Deck fans. Jill feels Fraser is to blame for her friend’s disastrous trip on the St. David yacht.

Do you agree or disagree with Jill?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.