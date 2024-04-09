Below Deck’s Fraser Olender blasted over Barbie Pascual treatment: ‘The worst’

Below Deck star Fraser Olender has been put on blast over the way he’s been treating stew Barbie Pascual.

Things came to a head between Fraser and Barbie on the most recent episode of the hit yachting show.

Fraser has had it with Barbie’s attitude, and he let her know it’s basically his way or the highway.

The preview for the next episode has Fraser going to Captain Kerry Titheradge to complain about Barbie being insubordinate.

Below Deck fans are not Team Fraser right now and are calling him out on his behavior.

Twitter (formerly X) was on fire as the episode featuring Fraser going all in on Barbie aired.

“Omg Fraiser is the worst!!! He’s so hard on Barbie.. she’s 100% right if you’re already down a stew in what world does it make sense for two of the three to go do yoga on the beach instead of on the boat flipping rooms and doing laundry? #BelowDeck,” read an X.

Omg Fraiser is the worst!!! He’s so hard on Barbie.. she’s 100% right if you’re already down a stew in what world does it make sense for two of the three to go do yoga on the beach instead of on the boat flipping rooms and doing laundry? #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/EStaqvWh4f — missbravo (@djdalm1616) April 9, 2024

The chief stew was also deemed the problem for letting his personal feelings get in the way of being a leader.

Fraser is letting his dislike for Barbie take over his ability to lead. I love Fraser, but Fraser is the problem not Barbie #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/CqMyjI6WGB — Louis Vuittons Mistake (@LM05128953) April 9, 2024

Another X user doesn’t feel that Fraser should be a chief stew.

Fraser should not be Chief Stew if he can’t be professional and keep his personal feelings towards other crew under wraps #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/fy7eqgCLxy — RealHousewivesRanked! (@RankedReal) April 9, 2024

“Now Fraser is staring to get on my nerves…he seems like he is threatened by Barbie. Leave that poor girl alone. She works hard, she isn’t trying to hook up with every crew member and she is polite. why are you stressing her out?#BelowDeck” said an X.

Now Fraser is staring to get on my nerves…he seems like he is threatened by Barbie. Leave that poor girl alone. She works hard, she isn't trying to hook up with every crew member and she is polite. why are you stressing her out?#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/pOelAzKXNc — RonnieTheOneandOnly (@LDHFab40) April 9, 2024

There was one X user who thinks Fraser sucks.

Fraser sucks as a leader. Clearly he can’t separate the personal from the professional. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/G9KRqeRbKc — Texas Red Velvet (@texasredvelvet) April 9, 2024

A Mean Girls GIF expressed that Fraser was annoying for talking to everyone but Barbie.

Fraser telling everyone but Barbie how he feels about her:…#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/wKXVHWDUvU — dramabananna (@dramabananna) April 9, 2024

“Fraser seems to forget what he was like when we first met him. By his logic he should have been fired too. Like love him but he really gonna try to fire a clearly talented and hard working stew when he just got restaffed? Petty bad management!! #BelowDeck,” stated one X user.

Fraser seems to forget what he was like when we first met him. By his logic he should have been fired too. Like love him but he really gonna try to fire a clearly talented and hard working stew when he just got restaffed? Petty bad management!! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/SAoy6aobTF — Kavita Thomas (@KavitaThomas) April 9, 2024

The chief stew was even accused of giving off vibes of how Ashton Pienaar treated Rhylee Gerber on Below Deck Seasons 6 and 7.

Fraser is giving me Ashton ptsd about Riley to the Deck Team 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/xXVzvyNeIY — Purple Princess (@purplerain4ev) April 9, 2024

It wasn’t only the way Fraser acted with Barbie that had Below Deck fans in an uproar. The way he was treating Chef Anthony Iracane as the chef continued to struggle.

Fraser is awful – Who rolls their eyes instead of getting in there to support Chef. He’s the only one that works by himself without a team and has to pull off all the crap for the guests. Fraser is useless.#BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/alNhhxQYC3 — Holly 🇨🇦 (@Hollymcc3) April 9, 2024

Not everyone was slamming Fraser. One user can see why Fraser snapped but also thought he went too far with his words.

Honestly I love Fraser. He’s finally snapping. I see why he’s upset and get it but he went a liiiiittle too far with that one #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/8EBEFUIM8q — Mandy💕 (@Mandy_Loves_RHs) April 9, 2024

Season 11 of Below Deck has entered the back half, with plenty of drama coming. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the mid-season teaser hinted at more crew firings ahead.

Ben Willoughby has called out Captain Kerry as the rumor mill the bosun gets sent packing heats up. You can read all about that here.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.