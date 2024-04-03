Barbie Pascual has had her fair share of problems on Below Deck Season 11, but Jill Zarin isn’t one of them.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum became the latest Real Housewife to appear on the hit-yachting show this week.

Jill was super demanding, entitled, and over the top — which won’t surprise RHONY fans at all.

Below Deck viewers were not happy with Jill, and as Monsters and Critics previously reported, have blasted her behavior.

On the show, many of the St. David crew, including Barbie, were full of complaints about Jill.

However, Barbie has now stood up for Jill, claiming that the former Real Housewife wasn’t that bad at all.

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual defends Jill Zarin amid backlash

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Barbie did a video to stand up for how Jill acted on Below Deck.

“You guys. I watched the show back, and I don’t think Jill was as bad as it looked. And I just want to also say that there were so many other moments where she was like super fun and sweet and nice, and even though she was like, really demanding. She wasn’t rude, and the things that she wanted are actually normal yacht requirements,” Barbie expressed.

The stew went on to own her screw-up with lunch, where she gave the burger order wrong or rather unorganized to Chef Anthony Iracane. This caused the chef to get the order incorrect and send them out cold, upsetting the guests, especially Jill.

Barbie explained that Jill wanted Diet Coke with nugget ice, which was truly not a big deal. It wasn’t as if she was asking for crazy mixed drinks all day, which Barbie would have made if that’s what Jill wanted.

“I just felt like something had to be said because Jill really was not so bad, and watching the episode back, I was like, ooh, I ran her name through the mud. And I’ve been watching Jill on TV for years. Like I’m a housewife, girly, and I take it back,” she stated.

In the end, Barbie felt Jill helped make a great episode with one more to come.

Barbie stands up for Jill after Below Deck backlash. Pic credit: @barbiepascuall/@mrsjillzarin/Instagram

Barbie Pascual sets the record straight on RHONY alum Jill Zarin’s bathroom request

In another Instagram Stories series, Barbie did a Q&A where she answered fan questions. One fan called Jill over the top, asking if the cabin bathrooms really don’t have toiletries.

“Jill was right about this,” Barbie spilled, adding, “Yeah, yachts normally have toiletries. So do private jets. So does any five-star resort.”

The one thing that Barbie did feel was too much about Jill was her idea to have a doorbell so the guests could get in touch with crew members at any point in time.

Barbie explains Jill’s bathroom request on Below Deck. Pic credit: @barbiepascuall/@mrsjillzarin/Instagram

Barbie Pascual has defended The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin. One more Below Deck episode with Jill remains, and it just might be the downfall of Chef Anthony Iracane.

What do you think of Barbie defending Jill?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.