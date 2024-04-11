Will Barbie get fired from Below Deck? That’s a question on Below Deck fans’ minds as Fraser Olender has admitted he’s done with Barbie Pascual and her attitude.

The tension between Barbie and Fraser escalated this week on the crew’s day off.

After Barbie decided to grin and bear it with Fraser during the charter, she confronted him at the fun crew beach day.

Things went south quickly, with Fraser unleashing how much he dislikes Barbie on her, landing her in tears.

The next preview teased Fraser once again complained about Barbie being insubordinate.

Now, Below Deck fans can’t help but think times are up for Barbie, and she has only added fuel to that fire.

Will Barbie get fired from Below Deck?

Barbie shared a photo of her with the captain early this week as her Below Deck status looms, asking for fans’ input on the hot topic.

“Will he fire me? Should he fire Me? 😂😂😂 @capt_kerry @bravotv @belowdeckbravo,” she wrote.

Thanks to a Reddit thread, we know that Barbie does not get fired, nor does she leave at this point in time. The thread featured the synopsis for the next three episodes, with Barbie mentioned in every single one.

In fact, it seems Barbie and Kyle Stillie take their relationship to the next level very soon.

Below Deck Season 11 loses another crew member.

While Barbie doesn’t get fired, Captain Kerry does send someone home. It’s unclear who gets fired or who joins the crew.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill is buzzing that one of Fraser’s besties returns.

The synopsis, though, for Below Deck Season 11, Episode 12, teases Chef Anthony Iracane spirals, and deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers gets in trouble for spreading the rumor.

Below Deck Season 11, Episode 13, introduces a new crew member to the St. David crew. That means someone leaves in Episode 12. All bets are on either Anthony or Dylan getting fired.

The synopsis also teases Ben Willoughby to try to reignite an old flame, which means the new crew member is someone from his past, making who gets fired even more confusing.

For now, we know that Barbie Pascual isn’t leaving the show. However, more firings or crew are coming because Captain Kerry Titheradge hinted that Season 11 breaks a record for crew turnover.

Three people certainly won’t make a record, good thing there are still seven episodes left to see if the captain’s words ring true.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.