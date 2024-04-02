Jill Zarin blasted over Below Deck behavior: ‘Hope we never see her again’

Below Deck viewers are not here for The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin and her entitled behavior.
Jill made her debut on the most recent episode of Below Deck as a guest of the primaries, Noah and Melinda.
However, watching the show, one would have thought Jill was the primary with her obnoxious treatment of the crew, especially Chef Anthony Iracane.
Captain Kerry Titheradge said it best — Jill was forcing the crew to focus on her needs instead of the primary.
There are so many cringe Jill moments on Below Deck that X (formerly Twitter) has been in a frenzy blasting the former RHONY star.
It’s safe to say that most people watching the hit yachting show last night were not Jill fans.
Jill Zarin blasted over Below Deck behavior
“Jill wants to make her 5 minutes on tv to be memorable. I hope we never see her again. #BelowDeck,” read an X.
Another expressed hate for the Real Housewife while using an expletive to describe her.
A different X called out how Jill represented herself and was happy she wouldn’t be on the show much longer.
“@Jillzarin is so beyond rude and disrespectful to crew/staff. After seeing her behavior and realizing what an entitled bratty monster she is, I can’t believe I was following her and thought that I liked her. She should be ashamed of herself. #BelowDeck,” said one X.
Jill reminded an X user how obnoxious she was the second she boarded the St. David yacht.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum also got compared to a garbage disposal.
There was even an X who remarked they couldn’t believe a man would want to be with Jill after her behavior.
Below Deck fans want RHONY alum Jill Zarin to ‘shut up’
So many Below Deck viewers have one wish, and that’s simply for Jill to be quiet because she’s talking too much.
“Is there a button you can push that will make Jill come down with laryngitis? Asking for the crew. And the other guests. And the people on land. And the passing boats. And the sea life. All the animals really. And us viewers. All of our ears are bleeding.” read one X.
An X even used a GIF from Friends of Chandler to tell Jill to shut it.
Others wanted Jill to stop acting like the primary guest because she wasn’t.
“Ur a freeloading guest Jill. STOP ACTING LIKE UR THE PRIMARY! And telling them “I chartered a lot of yachts and u should have…” oh f*** off. It’s not supposed to look like a bathroom at home with the drawers and cabinets packed with stuff. U really are the worst #BelowDeck,” said an X.
Jill even reminded one X user that, yet again, money can’t buy class.
Oh yes, X was on fire slamming Jill Zarin from The Real Housewives of New York City. We still have another episode featuring Jill, but thankfully, she won’t have as much screen time as her charter is almost over.
The next episode will feature, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, a new stew joins the St. David crew on their next night out.
What did you think of Jill on Below Deck Season 11?
Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.