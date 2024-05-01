Is Below Deck Season 12 filming now? Here’s why fans think so

Below Deck Season 11 is still playing out, but new insight into Season 12 has come to light.

Bravo hasn’t officially announced a new season of the OG yachting show.

However, it goes without saying Below Deck will be back.

Captain Kerry Titheradge, who took over for Season 11, breathed new life into the show, even if some crew members brought the same old drama.

As we prepare to say goodbye to the St. David crew in a few weeks, teasers for Season 12 are coming out.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Below Deck Season 12 filming now?

The answer to whether Below Deck Season 12 is filming now is that it certainly seems to be.

A Reddit threat got the rumor mill buzzing with a picture of the St. David yacht in St. Maarten. The user admitted to recently seeing the yacht coming and going out from the island.

Another user over on Reddit shared a picture of Captain Kerry in St. Maarten at a Buccaneers game.

“Met Capt Kerry tonight at Buccaneers in St. Maarten, and he was nice enough to chat us up and let us take some pictures,” read the caption of Captain Kerry and several fans on the island.

There was even a Reddit user who admitted to seeing not only the yacht but the crew out and about a couple of times. No crew members were revealed, so we only know that Captain Kerry is back.

In all honestly, Fraser Olender would likely be the only one to return, as Ben Willoughby has expressed his unhappiness with Below Deck.

When will Below Deck Season 12 premiere on Bravo?

Filming now for Below Deck Season 12 shakes up the regular filming schedule, which usually happens from the beginning of February to mid-March. Then again, Below Deck playing out on Bravo was also moved from the fall to winter, so fans shouldn’t expect a delay in when it will air.

Season 11 of Below Deck comes to an end this month. That means that Season 12 of the yachting show should hit Bravo airwaves in early 2025.

In other Below Deck news, Below Deck Med Season 9 will play out after the OG show wraps it’s run. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the move had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans outraged.

Speaking of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, those wondering what happened with Season 5 can read all about it here.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for more details on Below Deck Season 12.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.