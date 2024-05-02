Below Deck star Sunny Marquis isn’t here for the trolls amid backlash over her relationship with Ben Willoughby.

The two have had a rocky boatmance, which is currently playing out on Below Deck Season 11.

In fact, in the most recent episode, Ben ended things with Sunny over his lingering feelings for Camille Lamb.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben addressed the situation following the episode.

Meanwhile, Sunny opted to share a picture of her with Ben all cozy in their reindeer antlers on Instagram.

“Bucket list: Celebrate Christmas on a yacht in the Caribbean ✅🎄,” she captioned the IG post.

A second picture included Kyle Stille, but that’s not what fans of Below Deck were focused on.

Below Deck’s Sunny Marquis takes on trolls amid Ben Willoughby backlash

In the comments section of her social media post, Sunny tried to cut off the haters.

“Plz be nice in the comments , Ben and I are on great terms. This was filmed over one year ago. So be gentle or I’m comming up with more Your Mom jokes 😆 IYKYK,” Sunny expressed.

The lead deckhand also took time to thank fans for their support during Season 11 of Below Deck.

“@marie.marq I also meant to thank you guys for the kind support. I’ve grown so much in one year because of the show, confidence wise 😘 also some people’s ruthless comments make it so I had to build that shell, also thanks for that 😂,” she said.

Pic credit: @marie.marq/Instagram

Unfortunately, her ask for kindness and news about where she stands with Ben did nothing to shut down the trolls.

One called out Sunny for the request to be nice, claiming to have lost respect for her. Sunny did a simple clap back saying, “okkkk byeeee 👋.”

Pic credit: @marie.marq/Instagram

While Sunny wanted to keep the negativity out of the comments section, people were unhappy with her current status with Ben. Several comments made it clear they were a fan of Sunny but not happy with how she has been treated.

It wasn’t just about on the show, either. Ben’s recent social media actions had one fan calling him out.

“I understand that it was filmed a year ago. But the way that Ben is behaving now, in his Instagram comments, is very telling of how he hasn’t changed whatsoever. He kinda sucks,” wrote a critic.

Others wish for better for Sunny than Ben with many making it clear Sunny is way too good for him.

Pic credit: @marie.marq/Instagram

Below Deck Season 11 is coming to an end soon. However, the drama keeps ramping up, mainly off-screen and involving Ben Willoughby.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.